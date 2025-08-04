Top Gainers and Losers on August 04: Delhivery, UPL, CDSL, Hero MotoCorp, MCX among top gainers today

Indian equities staged a strong recovery in Monday’s trade, August 4, following a sharp sell-off in the previous session. The rally was led by metals, financials, and auto stocks, while tech stocks also participated in the rebound after facing downward pressure last week amid weak earnings, escalating global trade tensions and weak U.S. economic data.

The Nifty 50 finished the session with a gain of 0.64% at 24,722, while the Sensex closed at 81,018, up 0.55% compared to the previous session. The rally brought relief to the bulls as both indices had ended the last five weeks lower, marking the longest weekly losing streak in two years.

Broader markets also closed higher, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gaining 1.4% and 1.27%, respectively.

The US dollar index slipped below 99 on Monday, extending last session’s losses as a soft July jobs report fueled expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, boosting sentiment in domestic tech stocks.

The falling dollar also triggered a strong rally in metal counters, as a weaker currency generally makes commodities cheaper for buyers holding other currencies, thereby driving up demand.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week unveiled new tariffs rates — ranging from 10% to 41% — on imports from dozens of countries, set to take effect on August 7, reigniting global trade tensions.

Stocks leading the gains in Indian stock market today Sarda Energy & Minerals emerged as the top performer among Nifty 500 stocks, gaining 19.5% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹437 crore, marking a 120% YoY and 335% QoQ jump. The company stated that its energy segment emerged as the growth engine, contributing ₹800 crore in revenue (47% of consolidated revenue) and ₹467 crore in EBITDA (67% of consolidated EBITDA).

Aditya Birla Capital also saw its shares jump nearly 11% after the company delivered a strong performance in the June-ended quarter, while Transformers & Rectifiers closed with a sharp 8.5% gain after the company’s net profit jumped to ₹67 crore from ₹21 crore in Q1FY25.

Delhivery ended with a 7% rally after its Q1 performance came in above Street estimates, while MCX shares soared 5.1% after the company’s Q1 earnings and stock split announcement boosted investor sentiment.

Hero MotoCorp shares spiked 5.2% after the company reported sales of 4.5 lakh units in July 2025, marking a 21% rise from the same period last year. Motorcycle sales grew nearly 18% YoY to 4 lakh units, while scooter sales surged over 64% YoY to 49,140 units.

Stocks leading the losses in Indian stock market today While the Indian stock market staged a strong rebound, some stocks failed to participate in the rally and instead closed with sharp cuts. Thermax led the losers, with its stock price crashing 6.3% to ₹3,539 apiece as Q1 earnings disappointed.

Narayana Hrudayalaya also fell 6% to ₹1,829 after the healthcare services provider reported a 1.1% YoY decline in June-quarter consolidated net profit to ₹1.97 billion ($22.54 million), hurt by higher expenses. The weak earnings performance also dragged ABB India’s stock lower by 5.5% to ₹5,902 apiece, its lowest level since April 2025.

Meanwhile, Reliance Power extended its losing streak for a second straight session, locking in another 5% lower circuit. PNB Housing Finance also remained under pressure for the fourth consecutive session, sliding another 4% to hit a five-month low of ₹778.

