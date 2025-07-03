Top Gainers and Losers on July 03: Nykaa, PNB, Rites, DMart, Sagility India among top losers today

Indian stock market today: The Indian stock market ended Thursday’s trading session lower, with the Nifty 50 closing down 0.22% at the 25,397 level, while the Sensex settled at 83,239, down 0.20% from the previous close.

Although both indices opened higher and sustained those gains during the first half of the session, they later witnessed profit booking. The initial uptick in the markets came after reports indicated that India and the US could strike a mini trade deal within the next 48 hours.

However, this optimism later subsided, causing the frontline indices to slip into the red. On the sectoral front, the trend remained mixed, with media, consumer durables, auto, and pharma sectors ended in the green, while PSU banks, metal, and realty came under pressure.

The broader indices, however, managed to close in positive zone, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index closing with a mild uptick of 0.03%, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index wrapping up the session with 0.26% jump.

Investors are closely monitoring the ongoing trade discussions between India and the US, with talks now in the final stages after months of negotiations. The delay in reaching a trade truce between the two countries is reportedly due to the US pushing India to open its market to agriculture, dairy, and genetically modified (GM) crops, with India resisting due to concerns about its farmers. However, the deal is expected to finalize before the 90-day pause on tariff suspension expires on July 09.

While the frontline indices came off the day’s highs to end the session lower, let’s take a look at some of the stocks that managed to close with gains, as well as those that moved in tandem with the indices

Top Losers Among the worst performers in today’s session, Nykaa stood out, as the stock lost 4.4% of its value to end the session at ₹202.3 apiece on reports of a major block deal. According to reports, Nykaa’s early investors, Harindarpal Singh Banga and Indra Banga, sold 6 crore shares, representing a 2.1% stake in the company, through a block deal.

IndiGo’s share price also came under pressure, ending with a 3.2% loss after brokerage firm Investec downgraded the stock to a ‘Sell’ rating and set a target price of ₹4,050, a steep 32% cut from current levels.

Meanwhile, banking stocks — including Punjab National Bank, City Union Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank — also ended the session with losses of up to 3%. Overall, 50 constituents of the Nifty 500 ended the session with losses ranging between 1.5% and 4.4%.

Top Gainers On the gaining side, DCM Shriram led the pack with a 15.8% rise, closing at ₹1,433.6 apiece, followed by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Aster DM Healthcare, and Honeywell Automation, all of which ended with gains of over 6%.

The market capitalisation of Bosch reclaimed the ₹1 lakh crore mark in today’s session, as the stock ended with a 5.8% rally. Other notable gainers from the Nifty 500 included Natco Pharma, Latent View Analytics, Blue Star, Eris Lifesciences, 360 One WAM, Oil India, and 38 other stocks, all of which closed with gains ranging between 2% and 5.5%.