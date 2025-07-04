Top Gainers and Losers on July 04: Trent, Angel One, BSE, Crisil, Sammaan Capital among top losers today

Indian stock market today: The Indian stock market ended Friday’s session (July 4) with marginal gains, as bulls came to the rescue during the second half of the day. However, the trend in the Indian stock market continued to remain range-bound, with investors awaiting clarity on the India–US trade deal, especially as the deadline for the pause in reciprocal tariffs approaches.

The Nifty 50 ended with a marginal gain of 0.23% at 25,463, while the Sensex closed at 83,432, up 0.23% from the previous close. Both indices ended the week with a decline of over 0.60%, snapping their two-week rally. The broader markets ended today’s session largely unchanged but managed to close the week with gains of over 0.30%.

Though Wall Street ended with strong gains overnight after June’s nonfarm payroll report came in hotter than expected, the Indian stock market began the session on a subdued note and drifted lower before picking up momentum in the second half.

In addition to the ongoing trade concerns, the ban on Jane Street, one of the world’s largest quantitative trading firms, from accessing the Indian stock market by the market regulator SEBI, over alleged manipulation in derivatives trading, has dragged down broking, exchange, and asset management stocks in trade, with the majority of them ending with deep cuts.