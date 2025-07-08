Top Gainers and Losers on July 08: Alok Industries, KPR Mill, Waaree Energies, NHPC among top gainers today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market managed to end Tuesday’s trading session with healthy gains, as bulls came to the rescue during the final hour of trade, breaking the lacklustre trend seen in recent sessions.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 ended the session at 25,522, up 0.24% from the previous close, while the Sensex finished with a 0.23% gain at 83,712 points. The broader markets, however, closed in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 0.16% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declining by 0.36%.

Uncertainty over a potential trade deal between the US and India—negotiations for which continue to be delayed—remains a drag on market sentiment.

The projections for another modest performance by India Inc in the June quarter have also kept the momentum in the Indian stock market muted recently, given that most pockets of the market are currently trading significantly above their long-term averages.

Meanwhile, capital market stocks have continued to grind lower since the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), banned US trading firm Jane Street over allegations of manipulating stock indices to profit from derivatives trading.

Advertisement

Top Gainers Textile stocks emerged as top gainers in today's trade, with Alok Industries ending the session with a gain of 9.7% at ₹22.1 apiece as optimism around the sector improved on expectations that the latest tariffs on Bangladesh could create opportunities for India to expand its textile exports to Western countries.

On Monday, Trump released the first in a series of tariff warning letters, just two days before agreements are due on countries facing his April 2 so-called reciprocal levies. The new rates include 25% duties on goods from Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia; 32% on Indonesia; 35% on Bangladesh; 36% on Thailand and Cambodia; and 40% on Laos and Myanmar.

Advertisement

Other stocks, including Aavas Financiers, KPR Mill, NHPC, Motherson Sumi Wiring, Ceat, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trident, and 26 other constituents of the index, rose between 1.5% and 4.5%.