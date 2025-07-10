Top Gainers and Losers on July 10: Bharat Dynamics, Solar Industries, Garden Reach, Bharti Airtel among top losers

The Indian stock market ended another session in the red, as continued selling in It-etf-share-price-nse-bse-e00223" data-vars-anchor-text="tech" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">tech and banking stocks, along with a lack of support from heavyweights, kept the frontline indices under pressure.

Investors appear to have adopted a wait-and-watch approach ahead of the June quarter earnings season, as reflected in the lackluster market performance in recent sessions. Meanwhile, uncertainty over India–US trade negotiations is also weighing on sentiment.

Although overall activity in the Indian stock market remains muted, stock-specific action continues to stand out, with select sectors and individual stocks witnessing sharp moves driven by earnings expectations, corporate developments, and institutional flows.

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a decline of 0.47% at 25,355 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.35% to 83,245 points. The broader markets also closed in red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 each losing 0.30%.

On Wednesday, Trump sent letters dictating new U.S. tariff rates on goods from at least six more countries, including the Philippines and Iraq. This comes after Trump posted letters setting new duties earlier this week to the leaders of 14 other countries, including South Korea and Japan.

Earlier he also announced a 50% levy on copper imports and hinted that further sector-specific tariffs will soon be announced. He also threatened to impose up to 200% tariffs on pharmaceuticals imported into the U.S. but said he will “give people about a year, year and a half” until the duties go into effect.

Meanwhile, New Delhi is trying to finalize a deal with the US. It has been reported that an Indian trade delegation is likely to visit Washington in the coming days for further talks. If the negotiations succeed, India would join a short list of countries — including Vietnam, China, and the UK — that have secured trade agreements with Washington.