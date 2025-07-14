Top Gainers and Losers on July 14: OLA, JP Power, BEML, BSE, Vodafone Idea among top gainers today

Indian stock market today: Rising global trade tensions seem to have driven investors toward caution, as the Indian stock market declined for the fourth straight session on Monday, July 14, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex slipping 0.24% and 0.27%, respectively.

The Indian stock market began the session on a weak note, with losses accelerating during the first half before partially reversing toward the end of the day, thereby limiting the overall decline.

With today’s close at 25,090, the Nifty 50 is hovering around the psychological 25,000 mark, while the Sensex settled at 82,272. Both indices touched a two-week low during the intraday session.

Persistent weakness in tech stocks continued to weigh on the Indian stock market, overshadowing gains in other sectors. In addition, sustained selling by overseas investors has added to the pressure on the Indian stock market, which had ended the last four months in green.

Despite subdued activity in the broader market, stock-specific action continues to emerge, as investors react to earnings results, target price Stocks That Outperformed Even as Indian Stock Market Remains Under Pressure

Stocks that outperformed even as Indian stock market remains under pressure Despite the Indian stock market remaining under pressure, several counters witnessed strong buying action. Neuland Laboratories emerged as the top gainer among Nifty 500 stocks, ending the session with a stellar gain of 18.3% at ₹14,548. Strong management commentary from OLA Electric following its June quarter numbers also propelled the stock to log an 18.3% jump, closing at ₹47.1, its biggest intraday gain in recent memory.

Meanwhile, the rally in Jaiprakash Power Ventures extended into the fourth straight session, with the stock rising another 15% and hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹27.62 during intraday trade.

Likewise, Anand Rathi Wealth shares extended their strong uptrend for the second consecutive session as investors continued to accumulate the stock following better-than-expected June quarter results released on Thursday. The stock ended the session with a gain of 15% at ₹2,540 and recorded a fresh all-time high of ₹2,596 during intraday trading.

Top laggards as Indian stock market extends losing streak to fourth session Among the top losers today, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers emerged as the worst performer, slipping 4.7% to ₹2,669, as profit booking in defence stocks continued on the Indian stock market. This was followed by Techno Electric & Engineering Company, RattanIndia Enterprises, and Berger Paints (India), which ended with cuts of up to 3.4%.

Overall, 75 constituents from the Nifty 500 pack, including Cochin Shipyard, Sammaan Capital, Jio Financial Services, PCBL, and AU Small Finance Bank, ended with losses of over 2%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.