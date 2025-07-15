Top Gainers and Losers on July 15: Swan Energy, FACT, Sobha, Hero MotoCorp, Anant Raj among top gainers today

The Indian stock market ended Tuesday's trading session higher, snapping a four-day losing streak, as expectations of another rate cut by the RBI grew following a decline in CPI inflation to 2.10% in June — the lowest reading since January 2019. This rekindled optimism in the market, particularly in rate-sensitive stocks.

Advertisement

Amid strong support from financials and the auto pack, the Nifty 50 ended the session with a gain of 0.48% at 25,220 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 82,509 — up 256 points or 0.39% from the previous close. The broader market posted even stronger gains, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 1% each.

Retail inflation, which declined to a more than six-year low of 2.1% in June, is nearing the RBI's comfort zone, driven by subdued prices of food items — including vegetables — due to widespread monsoon rainfall.

The Reserve Bank, which is tasked with keeping inflation at 4% (with a margin of 2% on either side), has cumulatively reduced the key short-term lending rate by 100 basis points since February, in response to the ongoing decline in retail inflation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, major global markets, including the U.S., are not reacting negatively to Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff threats, as investors view them as bargaining tactics aimed at securing better trade deals, and also they speculate the levies won’t significantly harm the US economy and company earnings.

Top stocks lead the charge in Indian stock market surge Swan Energy emerged as the top gainer among Nifty 500 stocks, rising 11% to ₹500.5 apiece on heavy volumes, followed by FACT, Sobha, and Anant Raj, which rallied 7.6%, 6.8%, and 6.1%, respectively.

Hero MotoCorp shares also ended with a sharp gain of 5% after the company outlined an ambitious global expansion plan and issued upbeat guidance in its latest annual report. The two-wheeler major announced it will enter key European markets—Germany, France, Spain, and the UK—in the second quarter of FY26, signalling a renewed international push.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, asset management companies such as Nippon Life India AMC and HDFC AMC closed with gains of up to 4.5%.

Over 100 constituents of Nifty 500 stocks have closed the session with gains of over 1.5%.

Stocks that underperformed even as the Indian stock market regains strength While the Indian stock market regained momentum after remaining under pressure for the past four trading sessions, some stocks failed to follow the uptrend. Tejas Networks emerged as the top laggard, falling 6.5% after the company’s Q1FY26 losses widened to ₹194 crore. During the session, the stock even touched a 26-month low.

Likewise, HCL Technologies closed 3.6% lower at ₹1,561 apiece after India’s third-largest software services provider lowered its annual operating margin forecast, dampening hopes of a rebound in client spending across the sector.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after rising for seven consecutive sessions, JP Power saw profit booking, falling 5.2% to ₹25.8 apiece. Despite the drop, the stock remains up 35% so far in July.