Top Gainers and Losers on July 22: Eternal, Swiggy, NLC India, GMDC, MRPL, Paytm, Hitachi Energy among top gainers today

Indian front-line indices ended Tuesday's session with mild cuts, as continued weakness in Reliance Industries weighed on the market. However, a sharp rise in Eternal and marginal gains in banking heavyweights, including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, helped limit the losses.

Though the markets started with a healthy upside, tracking strong gains from Wall Street, they couldn’t sustain those levels due to weak support from select heavyweights, eventually dragging the Nifty 50 down to close with a cut of 0.12% at 25,060. The S&P BSE Sensex also closed with a mild 0.02% lower at 82,212 points.

Markets have remained in a tight range so far in July, largely with a negative bias, amid uncertainty over an interim trade deal between the US and India. According to market experts, if India doesn’t secure a favorable deal with tariffs below 20 percent, it would be a short-term negative from a market perspective.

Negotiations between India and the US are still underway, and recent reports indicate that both countries are unlikely to strike a deal before August 1, when the reciprocal tariffs announced by Donald Trump are expected to take effect. However, there is still a possibility of another extension of the pause on tariffs, as the US has so far finalized trade deals with only four countries.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that the administration prioritizes the quality of trade agreements over their timing. He noted that President Donald Trump would decide whether to extend the deadline for countries making productive progress with Washington.

Stocks that have outperformed the Indian stock market today While the Indian stock market continues to trade in a tight range, several stocks managed to finish with solid gains. Eternal continued to emerge as the top performer for the second straight day, gaining another 10.40% to ₹300 apiece, as brokerage firms raised their target price on the stock following the company’s June quarter results, which showed strong growth in its e-commerce segment.

The rally also spilled over to its rival Swiggy, whose shares ended with a 6% gain, as investors anticipated similar results from the company.

India Cements shares closed the session with a stellar 8% gain at ₹371 apiece after parent UltraTech Cement said it is rapidly integrating the company’s operations and planning capex to drive efficiency. It is confident of reaching ₹1,000 EBITDA/ton by FY2028, up from the current ₹400.

Meanwhile, GMDC and NLC India gained 5% each after the latest data from China showed the country boosted shipments of rare earth magnets in June—following a global supply squeeze that had threatened factory closures and heightened trade tensions.

Paytm shares jumped 3.30% to ₹1,051 ahead of its June quarter results, which are scheduled to be released today.

Other stocks from the Nifty 500 index that concluded the session with gains of over 3% include Hitachi Energy, Info Edge, MRPL, Angel One, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Ramco Cements, Havells India, Engineers India, and SBFC Finance.