Top Gainers and Losers on Monday, 30 June 2025: Raymond, Waaree Energies, CUB, Bank ITI top gainers today

Indian stock market today: The Indian stock market came under selling pressure in Monday’s session, June 30, as the strong rally over the past few trading sessions triggered profit booking, particularly in banking stocks, causing the frontline indices to snap their four-day winning streak.

While consumer, pharma, and public sector stocks provided some support, it wasn’t enough to help the indices notch another positive close. The Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 0.48% at 25,514 points, while the Sensex tumbled 452 points or 0.54% to end the session at 83,606.

Despite ending the final trading session of June in the red, both Nifty 50 and Sensex still closed the month in the green, with both the Nifty and Sensex gaining over 3%.

Top gainers today While the front-line indices witnessed profit booking, the broader market managed to end higher, with some individual counters gaining as much as 14%. Raymond emerged as the top gainer in the Nifty 500 pack, ending the session at ₹712 per share, 14.1% higher than the previous close. The rally also pushed the stock to a 9-month high.

Likewise, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals closed with a strong gain of 7%, ending at ₹1,723 apiece, while Waaree Energies also wrapped up the session with a solid gain of 6.6%.

Nearly 200 stocks have concluded the session with gains of over 2%.

Top losers today Among the top losers today, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals led the list, crashing nearly 7% to ₹1,679 apiece. Home First Finance Company India was the second-biggest loser, falling 6.50%, while Jyoti CNC Automation also declined 6% in Monday's session.

Other stocks such as SBI Cards and Payment Services, JK Cement, BLS International Services, Macrotech Developers, Century Plyboards, Tata Consumer Products, Devyani International, Firstsource Solutions, and Axis Bank ended with losses of up to 4%.