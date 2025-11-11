Top Gainers and Losers on Nov 11: Vodafone Idea, Ather Energy, BHEL, Graphite India, BEL, Nalco among top gainers today

The Indian stock market ended Tuesday’s session, November 11, with solid gains after a bout of heightened volatility, supported by banking heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and others, which offset sharp losses in Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv.

The Nifty 50 recovered 253 points from the day's low to settle at 25,694, up 0.40% from the previous close, while the Sensex also rebounded 724 points from the intraday low to end 0.38% higher at 83,871.

The broader markets, however, closed mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.5%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.21%.

The market, which opened lower, erased most of its losses by noon and turned positive as sentiment improved over a potential trade deal between the US and India. This came after US President Donald Trump said his administration would work to reduce tariffs on Indian goods, noting that India has significantly lowered its crude imports from Russia.

Meanwhile, the US Senate passed a deal on Monday that would restore US federal funding after a 40-day shutdown, the longest on record. It will also release a raft of economic data on anything from jobs to industrial production, which could inject some volatility into markets.

Sector-wise, Nifty IT emerged as the top performer, gaining 1.26%, followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Oil & Gas, which advanced between 0.60% and 1%. On the losing side, Nifty PSU Bank was the top laggard, slipping 0.43%.

Earnings cheer lifts select stocks; Poly Medicure, Vodafone Idea lead gainers Poly Medicure led the gainers’ list, ending with a solid 11% jump at ₹2,063 as investors cheered the company’s September-quarter performance. Vodafone Idea shares also surged 8% to ₹10.24 apiece after the telecom major’s net loss narrowed in Q2, with ARPU rising to ₹180, above analysts’ consensus estimates.

In a similar trend, Hindustan Copper reacted positively to its Q2 numbers, climbing 6.5% to ₹359.70 apiece. Ending a sustained slide, KEC International rebounded 6.34% to ₹768.

After recording its steepest intraday fall in 17 months during Monday’s session, Graphite India shares recovered 6% to ₹569.80, snapping a six-day losing streak.

Meanwhile, better-than-expected Q2FY26 results triggered a 5.46% rally in Ather Energy shares, while Craftsman Automation jumped 5.6% to ₹7,175 following a robust quarterly performance.

Defence stocks such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Bharat Electronics, Shipping Corporation of India, and Solar Industries India advanced between 3% and 5%.

Other key gainers included Nalco, Adani Energy Solutions, India Cements, IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, Netweb Technologies, KPR Mill, Jyoti CNC Automation, Bharat Forge, HFCL, and Latent View Analytics, rising between 3% and 6.6%.

Bajaj Finance, TRIL and Britannia Industries among top losers The sharp losses in Transformers & Rectifiers extended into the ninth consecutive session, with the stock tumbling another 10% to ₹282.82 apiece. Weaker-than-expected earnings from HBL Engineering triggered a 9.5% decline to ₹994.2 apiece.

Both Bajaj Group stocks — Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv — fell sharply by 7.4% and 6.1%, respectively, following the release of their September-quarter results. The slump in Neuland Laboratories also continued for a second day post-Q2 results, with the stock slipping 5% to ₹17,193 apiece.

Britannia Industries shares dropped 3% to ₹5,947 apiece after CEO and Managing Director Varun Berry resigned, ending a decade-long tenure. Meanwhile, traders appeared to book profits in CCL Products India, with the stock declining 3.1% to ₹1,035 apiece — though it remains up 20.4% so far this month.