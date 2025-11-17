Top Gainers and Losers on Nov 17: PB Fintech, Hero MotoCorp, Angel One, Nykaa, Marico, Paytm among top gainers today

Indian stocks closed Monday’s session, November 17, with healthy gains, led by financials, as investor sentiment remained buoyant on improving domestic fundamentals, sending both key indices past their crucial psychological levels.

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a 0.4% gain, closing above the 26,000 mark, at 26,012, while the Sensex posted a similar rise of 0.46% to finish at 84,952. Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 climbing 0.75% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 advancing 0.57%.

Today’s rally was largely driven by banks, with both PSU and private-sector lenders closing with strong gains, providing much-needed support to the benchmark indices as they edged closer to their record highs.

Sector-wise, Nifty PSU Bank emerged as the top gainer, rallying 1.09%, followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Bank, Nifty Chemicals, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media, and Nifty Oil & Gas, which gained between 0.40% and 0.85%.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "The Indian market continues to reflect a resilient domestic macro backdrop, supported by robust demand trends across auto, realty, and consumer goods. Healthy credit growth and sustained improvement in asset quality within the banking sector are further bolstering sentiment, driving steady momentum across financials and consumption-linked stocks."

"Together, these factors are reinforcing investor confidence and underpinning the market’s continued strength, even as the global macro environment remains mixed amid trade-related tariff concerns and persistent foreign investor outflows," he further added.

Narayana Hrudayalaya leads; Siemens, Hero MotoCorp, tech stocks rally Narayana Hrudayalaya led the gainers’ list among Nifty 500 stocks, rising 14.5% to ₹2,020 as investors cheered the company’s September-quarter numbers. Siemens also reacted positively to its Q2 results, with the stock surging 5% to ₹3,238 apiece, extending its bull run for the fourth straight session.

Maintaining its upward momentum, Transformers & Rectifiers gained another 4.7% to ₹333.35 apiece, though the stock remains sharply lower than its September highs after coming under selling pressure post-Q2 earnings.

Hero MotoCorp also closed with a strong 4.6% gain at ₹5,792 apiece, as brokerages turned upbeat on the company’s Q2 performance and revised target prices upward.

Other notable gainers included Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Housing and Urban Development Corporation, Jubilant Ingrevia, and India Cements.

New-age tech stocks such as PB Fintech, Nykaa, Paytm, and TBO Tek also posted gains, rising between 2.5% and 5%.