Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday, 01 July 2025: Raymond, Blue Dart, IDFC First Bank, Blue Star among top gainers today

Indian stock market today: Indian frontline indices ended Tuesday's session, July 1, largely unchanged following a range-bound trade, as investors awaited progress in trade talks between the United States and India ahead of the looming July 9 tariff deadline.

The Nifty 50 ended the session at 25,541, up just 0.1% from the previous close, while the Sensex finished with a mild 0.11% gain at 83,697 points. The broader markets also ended the session on a flat note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 closing with a marginal 0.1% gain and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index concluding with a minor 0.1% drop.

Investors are closely monitoring the trade negotiations between India and the U.S., as the 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs is set to expire on July 9. President Trump has said he has no plans to extend the pause further.

So far, the U.S. has only finalized trade deals with the UK and China. Although India has been actively engaged in discussions with the White House, both countries have been unable to strike a deal, with reports suggesting that U.S. demands for access to India’s agriculture, dairy, and genetically modified (GM) crop markets remain key sticking points.

While trade negotiations between the two countries are still ongoing, the White House on Monday announced that President Trump may soon declare the conclusion of an agreement with India. Meanwhile, The Financial Times reports that India may finalize an interim trade deal with the U.S. as early as this week.

Top gainers in Indian stock market today Despite the Indian stock market remaining quiet on Tuesday, more than 40 stocks from the Nifty 500 pack ended the session with gains of over 2%. Raymond continued to lead the pack for the second straight day, rallying another 7.5% to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹762 apiece.

Blue Dart Express shares extended their winning streak to the sixth consecutive session, gaining 7.15% to touch a two-month high of ₹6,846 apiece.

Meanwhile, IDFC First Bank shares jumped 6% to a 96-month high of ₹77.24 after Investec upgraded the lender’s stock to “Buy” from “Hold,” raising its target price to a Street-high of ₹90, up from the previous target of ₹65.

Top losers in Indian stock market today Among the top losers today, Coromandel International led the list, crashing nearly 7.2% to ₹2325 apiece. Caplin Point Laboratories was the second-biggest loser, falling 5.64% to ₹1,998, while Authum Investment & Infrastructure also declined 5.2% in Tuesday's session.

Other stocks such as Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Go Digit General Insurance, JSW Holdings, Firstsource Solutions, PG Electroplast and other 40 stocks from the Nifty 500 closed the session with losses of up to 2%.