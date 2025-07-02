Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday, 02 July: Hyundai Motor, Redington, RBL Bank, Suzlon Energy among top losers today

Indian stock market today: Indian stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors continued to book profits in financial counters following a strong rally, with the trend extending to state-owned banks as well. While metals, auto, and pharma stocks provided some support, it wasn’t enough to lift the frontline indices into the green.

Optimism over a potential US-India trade deal also failed to lift market sentiment, with the Nifty 50 ending the session down 0.38% at 25,443 points, while the Sensex closed 287 points lower at 83,409. The broader markets also finished the session in red, with Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 0.14% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 sliding 0.41%.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated that Washington and New Delhi are close to striking a trade a deal, raising expectations that India could potentially avoid the 26% reciprocal tariffs, set to take effect after July 09. Trump has repeatedly stated that he has no intention of extending the tariff pause once the deadline expires. Market experts believe that a trade deal between the two countries could resume the winning rally in stocks, which have ended the last four months in the green.

Among the 13 major sectoral indices, 10 closed in the red, with Nifty Realty emerging as the biggest drag, falling 1.44%, followed by Nifty PSU Bank, which dropped 0.83%. Other sectoral indices, including Nifty Media, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty FMCG, also ended with losses of up to 0.83%.

On the flip side, Nifty Metal managed to end the session with a gain of 1.41%, while Nifty Consumer Durables rose 1.04%. Likewise, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma wrapped up the session with gains of 0.32% each.

Top Losers Among the worst performers in today’s session, Hyundai Motor India’s share price fell 6%, marking its biggest intraday drop in the last four months after the company’s domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 12%.

Narayana Hrudayalaya was the second-biggest loser in the Nifty 500 pack, slipping 5.4%, while Redington also lost nearly 5% to close at ₹312.9 apiece.

Other stocks including Kirloskar Brothers, Godrej Industries, RBL Bank, Rainbow Children’s Medicare, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Suzlon Energy, NCC, Techno Electric & Engineering, Tube Investments of India, Brigade Enterprises, Sammaan Capital, City Union Bank, Phoenix Mills, Waaree Energies, and HUDCO ended the session with losses of over 3%.