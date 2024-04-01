Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 April, 2024: JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22,326.9, up by 0.61% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,529.95 and a low of 22,427.75. The Sensex traded between 74,254.62 and 73,909.39, closing 0.49% higher at 73,651.35, which was 363.2 points above its opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.82% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 15,270.45, up by 497.95 points, or 3.26%.

Here are the returns of the Nifty 50 in different time periods:

- Last 1 Week: 2.08%

- Last 1 Month: 0.56%

- Last 3 Months: 3.32%

- Last 6 Months: 15.03%

- Last 1 Year: 29.11%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were JSW Steel (up 5.03%), Tata Steel (up 4.68%), Divis Laboratories (up 4.14%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.54%), and UPL (up 2.24%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (down 1.81%), Titan Company (down 1.67%), Nestle India (down 1.40%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.16%), and LTI Mindtree (down 1.13%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47,124.6, with an intraday high of 47,646.8 and a low of 47,373.1. The Bank Nifty's performance in different time periods is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 2.11%

- Last 1 Month: 0.63%

- Last 3 Months: -1.35%

- Last 6 Months: 7.17%

- Last 1 Year: 16.59%

In the BSE, the top gainers today were Rajesh Exports (up 9.90%), Sunteck Realty (up 9.46%), Borosil Renewables (up 9.09%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 9.07%), and Rain Industries (up 8.63%). The top losers in the BSE were CG Power & Industrial Solutions (down 4.75%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 3.03%), Sona Blw Precision Forgings (down 2.63%), Eureka Forbes (down 2.47%), and Finolex Cables (down 2.40%).

In the NSE, the top gainers today were Rajesh Exports (up 9.66%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (up 9.37%), Sunteck Realty (up 9.35%), Jindal Saw (up 9.30%), and Borosil Renewables (up 9.19%). The top losers in the NSE were CG Power & Industrial Solutions (down 4.93%), Sona Blw Precision Forgings (down 3.08%), Kaynes Technology India (down 2.92%), Aegis Logistics (down 2.51%), and Finolex Cables (down 2.40%).

These are the top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on April 1, 2024.

