Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 August, 2024: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 126.21 points, or 0.15, to settle at 81741.34, while the Nifty gained 59.75 points, or 0.24, to close at 24951.15.

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Trade Now
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24951.15, up by 0.24% for the day. It reached a day high of 25078.3 and a low of 24956.4. The Sensex traded between 82129.49 and 81700.21 and closed 0.15% higher at 81741.34, which was 126.21 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.93% lower, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19137.65, down by 187.7 points and 0.98% lower compared to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.51%

- In the last 1 month: 3.63%

- In the last 3 months: 10.47%

- In the last 6 months: 15.31%

- In the last 1 year: 26.78%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.70%), Coal India (up 3.49%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.26%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.04%), and Shriram Finance (up 1.95%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.73%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.12%), Tata Steel (down 1.37%), State Bank Of India (down 1.12%), and Tata Motors (down 1.06%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51553.4, with an intraday high of 51877.15 and a low of 51456.2. The performance of the Bank Nifty in the given time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.34%

- In the last 1 month: -1.91%

- In the last 3 months: 4.75%

- In the last 6 months: 11.65%

- In the last 1 year: 13.11%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on 01 Aug, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.63%), NTPC (up 1.75%), HDFC Bank (up 1.44%), Nestle India (up 1.38%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.01%)

- Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.68%), Tata Steel (down 1.39%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.18%), State Bank Of India (down 1.15%), Tata Motors (down 1.02%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.70%), Coal India (up 3.49%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.26%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.04%), Shriram Finance (up 1.95%)

- Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.73%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.12%), Tata Steel (down 1.37%), State Bank Of India (down 1.12%), Tata Motors (down 1.06%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Lupin, HDFC Asset Management Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Balkrishna Industries, NMDC

- Top Losers: ACC, Dixon Technologies (India), Gujarat Gas Company, Aditya Birla Capital, Godrej Properties

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: CESC, Himadri Speciality Chemical, IIFL Finance, Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India

- Top Losers: Sonata Software, Birlasoft, Apar Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, Redington India

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: IFB Industries (up 9.61%), Capri Global Capital (up 7.87%), Hitachi Energy India (up 6.83%), PCBL (up 6.61%), SIS (up 6.45%)

- Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 9.60%), Aegis Logis (down 7.36%), KRBL (down 7.35%), Hikal (down 6.46%), Teamlease Services (down 6.24%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Capri Global Capital (up 7.93%), Hitachi Energy India (up 6.83%), PCBL (up 6.64%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 6.36%), Aster DM Healthcare (up 6.09%)

- Top Losers: Sonata Software (down 9.87%), KRBL (down 7.44%), Aegis Logis (down 7.35%), Birlasoft (down 4.83%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 4.64%)

For more information on the top gainers and losers in BSE and NSE, you can visit the following links:

- BSE Top Gainers: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

- BSE Top Losers: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers)

- NSE Top Gainers: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers)

- NSE Top Losers: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
70%

1 of 7Read Full Story
11,250

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹8,637 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹50 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
27%

5 of 7Read Full Story
521,868

6 of 7Read Full Story
6%

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 1 August, 2024: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

163.05
03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
-2.3 (-1.39%)

Tata Power

464.35
03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
10.7 (2.36%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

341.75
03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
7.45 (2.23%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

141.80
03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
-7.05 (-4.74%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Capri Global Capital

225.45
03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
16.45 (7.87%)

Hitachi Energy India

12,390.05
03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
791.8 (6.83%)

PCBL

346.55
03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
21.5 (6.61%)

Aster DM Healthcare

368.75
03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
21.8 (6.28%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,180.00440.00
    Chennai
    70,418.00227.00
    Delhi
    71,111.00851.00
    Kolkata
    71,250.00441.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue