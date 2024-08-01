Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 August, 2024: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24951.15, up by 0.24% for the day. It reached a day high of 25078.3 and a low of 24956.4. The Sensex traded between 82129.49 and 81700.21 and closed 0.15% higher at 81741.34, which was 126.21 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.93% lower, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19137.65, down by 187.7 points and 0.98% lower compared to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.51%

- In the last 1 month: 3.63%

- In the last 3 months: 10.47%

- In the last 6 months: 15.31%

- In the last 1 year: 26.78%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.70%), Coal India (up 3.49%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.26%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.04%), and Shriram Finance (up 1.95%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.73%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.12%), Tata Steel (down 1.37%), State Bank Of India (down 1.12%), and Tata Motors (down 1.06%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51553.4, with an intraday high of 51877.15 and a low of 51456.2. The performance of the Bank Nifty in the given time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.34%

- In the last 1 month: -1.91%

- In the last 3 months: 4.75%

- In the last 6 months: 11.65%

- In the last 1 year: 13.11%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on 01 Aug, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.63%), NTPC (up 1.75%), HDFC Bank (up 1.44%), Nestle India (up 1.38%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.01%)

- Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.68%), Tata Steel (down 1.39%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.18%), State Bank Of India (down 1.15%), Tata Motors (down 1.02%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.70%), Coal India (up 3.49%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.26%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.04%), Shriram Finance (up 1.95%)

- Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.73%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.12%), Tata Steel (down 1.37%), State Bank Of India (down 1.12%), Tata Motors (down 1.06%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Lupin, HDFC Asset Management Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Balkrishna Industries, NMDC

- Top Losers: ACC, Dixon Technologies (India), Gujarat Gas Company, Aditya Birla Capital, Godrej Properties

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: CESC, Himadri Speciality Chemical, IIFL Finance, Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India

- Top Losers: Sonata Software, Birlasoft, Apar Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, Redington India

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: IFB Industries (up 9.61%), Capri Global Capital (up 7.87%), Hitachi Energy India (up 6.83%), PCBL (up 6.61%), SIS (up 6.45%)

- Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 9.60%), Aegis Logis (down 7.36%), KRBL (down 7.35%), Hikal (down 6.46%), Teamlease Services (down 6.24%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Capri Global Capital (up 7.93%), Hitachi Energy India (up 6.83%), PCBL (up 6.64%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 6.36%), Aster DM Healthcare (up 6.09%)

- Top Losers: Sonata Software (down 9.87%), KRBL (down 7.44%), Aegis Logis (down 7.35%), Birlasoft (down 4.83%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 4.64%)

