Top gainers and losers today on 1 December, 2023: ITC, NTPC, Hero Motocorp, Mahindra & Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 492.75 points, or 0.74, to settle at 66988.44, while the Nifty gained 134.75 points, or 0.67, to close at 20133.15.
The Nifty closed at 20133.15, marking a 0.67% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 20291.55 and a low of 20183.7. The Sensex traded between 67564.33 and 67149.07, ultimately closing 0.74% higher at 66988.44, which was 492.75 points above the opening price.
