Top gainers and losers today on 1 December, 2023: ITC, NTPC, Hero Motocorp, Mahindra & Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 492.75 points, or 0.74, to settle at 66988.44, while the Nifty gained 134.75 points, or 0.67, to close at 20133.15.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 20133.15, marking a 0.67% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 20291.55 and a low of 20183.7. The Sensex traded between 67564.33 and 67149.07, ultimately closing 0.74% higher at 66988.44, which was 492.75 points above the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed, closing 1.1% higher. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed, ending at 14171.35, an increase of 67.95 points or 0.48%.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.39%

- In the last 1 month: 6.73%

- In the last 3 months: 4.28%

- In the last 6 months: 9.63%

- In the last 1 year: 7.74%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were ITC (up 3.21%), NTPC (up 2.93%), Axis Bank (up 2.83%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.62%), and Britannia Industries (up 2.43%). On the other hand, the top losers were Hero Motocorp (down 1.55%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.35%), Wipro (down 1.31%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.25%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.81%).

The bank nifty ended at 44481.75, with an intraday high of 44951.1 and a low of 44531.75. The bank nifty's performance in different time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.38%

- In the last 1 month: 4.94%

- In the last 3 months: 0.84%

- In the last 6 months: 2.33%

- In the last 1 year: 3.58%

During the trading session on December 1, 2023, the Sensex showed the following performance:

- Top gainers: ITC (up 3.28%), NTPC (up 2.97%), Axis Bank (up 2.71%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.52%), and Bajaj Finance (up 1.84%)

- Top losers: Wipro (down 1.34%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.27%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.37%), Indusind Bank (down 0.35%), and Tech Mahindra (down 0.29%)

Similarly, in the Nifty index, the top gainers were ITC (up 3.21%), NTPC (up 2.93%), Axis Bank (up 2.83%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.62%), and Britannia Industries (up 2.43%). The top losers were Hero Motocorp (down 1.55%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.35%), Wipro (down 1.31%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.25%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.81%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Power Finance Corp, REC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bharat Forge, and Dalmia Bharat. The top losers were Ashok Leyland, Tata Communications, Alkem Laboratories, HDFC Asset Management Company, and Coforge.

For the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Bharat Dynamics, Birla Corporation, Laxmi Organic Industries, and Rossari Biotech. The top losers were Suzlon Energy, Carborundum Universal, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, NBCC India, and Granules India.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Power Finance Corp (up 9.06%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (up 8.32%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 8.01%), REC (up 7.23%), and NOCIL (up 6.76%). The top losers were Whirlpool Of India (down 9.71%), The New India Assurance Company (down 9.34%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (down 3.79%), SIS (down 3.77%), and Ashok Leyland (down 3.69%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Power Finance Corp (up 9.03%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (up 8.33%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 8.00%), REC (up 7.26%), and Varroc Engineering (up 6.31%). The top losers were Whirlpool Of India (down 9.88%), The New India Assurance Company (down 9.38%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (down 3.96%), Ashok Leyland (down 3.74%), and Suzlon Energy (down 3.31%).

Updated: 01 Dec 2023, 04:03 PM IST
