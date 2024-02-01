Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 February, 2024: Maruti Suzuki India, Cipla, Ultratech Cement, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 106.81 points, or -0.15, to settle at 71752.11, while the Nifty lost 28.25 points, or -0.13, to close at 21725.7.
The Nifty closed at 21725.7, down by 0.13% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21832.95 and a low of 21658.75. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 72151.02 and 71574.89, closing 0.15% down at 71752.11, which was 106.81 points below the opening price.
