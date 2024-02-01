Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 February, 2024: Maruti Suzuki India, Cipla, Ultratech Cement, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21725.7, down by 0.13% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21832.95 and a low of 21658.75. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 72151.02 and 71574.89, closing 0.15% down at 71752.11, which was 106.81 points below the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.67% down, underperforming the Nifty 50. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16026.3, up by 100.9 points or 0.63% higher.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it has shown the following performance over different time periods:

- In the last 1 week, the Nifty 50 has given a return of 1.54%.

- In the last 1 month, the Nifty 50 has shown a negative return of -0.28%.

- In the last 3 months, the Nifty 50 has given a return of 14.18%.

- In the last 6 months, the Nifty 50 has given a return of 9.87%.

- In the last 1 year, the Nifty 50 has given a return of 23.08%.

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.43%), Cipla (up 2.71%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.51%), Eicher Motors (up 2.44%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.26%). On the other hand, the top losers were Ultratech Cement (down 2.41%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.35%), Grasim Industries (down 2.13%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.09%), and JSW Steel (down 2.07%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45996.8 with an intraday high of 46306.9 and a low of 45668.35. The Bank Nifty has shown the following performance over different time periods:

- In the last 1 week, the Bank Nifty has given a return of 2.87%.

- In the last 1 month, the Bank Nifty has shown a negative return of -4.31%.

- In the last 3 months, the Bank Nifty has given a return of 8.09%.

- In the last 6 months, the Bank Nifty has given a return of 1.23%.

- In the last 1 year, the Bank Nifty has given a return of 13.92%.

Moving on to the top gainers and losers for different indices, the following stocks were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 01 Feb, 2024:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.40%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.49%), Axis Bank (up 1.57%), NTPC (up 1.32%), State Bank of India (up 1.12%)

- Top losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 2.38%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.26%), Titan Company (down 1.93%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.75%), Nestle India (down 1.47%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.43%), Cipla (up 2.71%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.51%), Eicher Motors (up 2.44%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.26%)

- Top losers: Ultratech Cement (down 2.41%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.35%), Grasim Industries (down 2.13%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.09%), JSW Steel (down 2.07%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Container Corporation of India, Astral, NMDC, Indraprastha Gas, Max Financial Services

- Top losers: Aurobindo Pharma, Voltas, Jubilant Foodworks, Escorts Kubota, Alkem Laboratories

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: NBCC India, B E M L, Century Textiles & Industries, Indian Overseas Bank, Birla Corporation

- Top losers: CE Info Systems, Kalyan Jewellers India, Medplus Health Services, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com

BSE:

- Top gainers: NBCC India (up 9.78%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 8.23%), Infibeam Avenues (up 7.81%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 6.81%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 6.41%)

- Top losers: India Cements (down 7.21%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 6.94%), CE Info Systems (down 6.53%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 6.36%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 6.22%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: NBCC India (up 9.42%), B E M L (up 8.54%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 7.76%), Infibeam Avenues (up 7.69%), BSE (up 7.31%)

- Top losers: India Cements (down 7.35%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 6.92%), CE Info Systems (down 6.56%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 6.26%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 6.21%)

Source: Livemint

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!