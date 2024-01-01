Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 January, 2024: Nestle India, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 31.68 points, or 0.04, to settle at 72240.26, while the Nifty gained 10.5 points, or 0.05, to close at 21731.4.
The Nifty closed at 21731.4, up by 0.05% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21834.35 and a low of 21680.85. The Sensex traded between 72561.91 and 72031.23, closing 0.04% higher at 72240.26, which was 31.68 points above the opening price.
