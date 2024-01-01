Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 January, 2024: Nestle India, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21731.4, up by 0.05% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21834.35 and a low of 21680.85. The Sensex traded between 72561.91 and 72031.23, closing 0.04% higher at 72240.26, which was 31.68 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.61% higher. The Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 15143.65, up by 82.45 points or 0.54% higher.

Here are the returns of the Nifty 50 in various time periods:

- In the last 1 week: 1.33%

- In the last 1 month: 7.2%

- In the last 3 months: 11.25%

- In the last 6 months: 12.44%

- In the last 1 year: 19.39%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Nestle India (up 2.98%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.40%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.29%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.93%), and Coal India (up 1.54%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (down 2.54%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.86%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.51%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.41%), and Hindalco Industries (down 0.72%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48292.25, with an intraday high of 48450.0 and a low of 48044.15. The Bank Nifty performance in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.04%

- In the last 1 month: 7.61%

- In the last 3 months: 8.61%

- In the last 6 months: 6.79%

- In the last 1 year: 11.62%

The top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on January 1, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Nestle India (up 2.89%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.00%), Tata Motors (up 1.25%), Wipro (up 1.19%), and HCL Technologies (up 1.16%)

- Top losers: Bharti Airtel (down 1.92%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.43%), Bajaj Finserve (down 0.66%), HDFC Bank (down 0.53%), and NTPC (down 0.53%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Nestle India (up 2.98%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.40%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.29%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.93%), and Coal India (up 1.54%)

- Top losers: Eicher Motors (down 2.54%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.86%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.51%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.41%), and Hindalco Industries (down 0.72%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Vodafone Idea, LIC Housing Finance, Gujarat Gas Company, Dalmia Bharat, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises

- Top losers: Alkem Laboratories, Coforge, IDFC First Bank, Persistent Systems, and L&T Technology Services

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Century Textiles & Industries, Route Mobile, and Avanti Feeds

- Top losers: Sonata Software, Birlasoft, Chemplast Sanmar, Metro Brands, and Brightcom Group

BSE:

- Top gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 7.20%), KIOCL (up 6.55%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (up 6.45%), Castrol India (up 6.40%), and Jubilant Pharmova (up 6.16%)

- Top losers: Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (down 3.52%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 2.85%), Birlasoft (down 2.65%), Eicher Motors (down 2.60%), and Chemplast Sanmar (down 2.51%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 7.22%), Castrol India (up 6.65%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (up 6.53%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 6.36%), and Vodafone Idea (up 6.25%)

- Top losers: Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (down 3.66%), Safari Industries India (down 3.19%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 2.73%), Sonata Software (down 2.67%), and Birlasoft (down 2.59%).

Source: Livemint.com

