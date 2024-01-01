Hello User
1 January, 2024

Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 January, 2024: Nestle India, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 31.68 points, or 0.04, to settle at 72240.26, while the Nifty gained 10.5 points, or 0.05, to close at 21731.4.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 21731.4, up by 0.05% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21834.35 and a low of 21680.85. The Sensex traded between 72561.91 and 72031.23, closing 0.04% higher at 72240.26, which was 31.68 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.61% higher. The Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 15143.65, up by 82.45 points or 0.54% higher.

Here are the returns of the Nifty 50 in various time periods:

- In the last 1 week: 1.33%

- In the last 1 month: 7.2%

- In the last 3 months: 11.25%

- In the last 6 months: 12.44%

- In the last 1 year: 19.39%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Nestle India (up 2.98%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.40%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.29%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.93%), and Coal India (up 1.54%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (down 2.54%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.86%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.51%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.41%), and Hindalco Industries (down 0.72%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48292.25, with an intraday high of 48450.0 and a low of 48044.15. The Bank Nifty performance in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.04%

- In the last 1 month: 7.61%

- In the last 3 months: 8.61%

- In the last 6 months: 6.79%

- In the last 1 year: 11.62%

The top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on January 1, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Nestle India (up 2.89%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.00%), Tata Motors (up 1.25%), Wipro (up 1.19%), and HCL Technologies (up 1.16%)

- Top losers: Bharti Airtel (down 1.92%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.43%), Bajaj Finserve (down 0.66%), HDFC Bank (down 0.53%), and NTPC (down 0.53%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Nestle India (up 2.98%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.40%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.29%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.93%), and Coal India (up 1.54%)

- Top losers: Eicher Motors (down 2.54%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.86%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.51%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.41%), and Hindalco Industries (down 0.72%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Vodafone Idea, LIC Housing Finance, Gujarat Gas Company, Dalmia Bharat, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises

- Top losers: Alkem Laboratories, Coforge, IDFC First Bank, Persistent Systems, and L&T Technology Services

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Century Textiles & Industries, Route Mobile, and Avanti Feeds

- Top losers: Sonata Software, Birlasoft, Chemplast Sanmar, Metro Brands, and Brightcom Group

BSE:

- Top gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 7.20%), KIOCL (up 6.55%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (up 6.45%), Castrol India (up 6.40%), and Jubilant Pharmova (up 6.16%)

- Top losers: Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (down 3.52%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 2.85%), Birlasoft (down 2.65%), Eicher Motors (down 2.60%), and Chemplast Sanmar (down 2.51%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 7.22%), Castrol India (up 6.65%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (up 6.53%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 6.36%), and Vodafone Idea (up 6.25%)

- Top losers: Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (down 3.66%), Safari Industries India (down 3.19%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 2.73%), Sonata Software (down 2.67%), and Birlasoft (down 2.59%).

