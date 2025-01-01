Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 January, 2025: Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index closed at 23,644.8, reflecting an increase of 0.41%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 23,822.8 and a low of 23,562.8. The Sensex fluctuated within a range of 78,756.49 and 77,898.3, ultimately closing 0.47% higher at 78,139.01, which is 368.4 points above the opening price.
The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.49%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also exceeded the performance of the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,769.2, up by 190.6 points, representing an increase of 1.02%.
The performance of the Nifty 50 over various timeframes is as follows:
- In the last 1 Week: -0.04%
- In the last 1 Month: -2.21%
- In the last 3 Months: -7.97%
- In the last 6 Months: -1.67%
- In the last 1 Year: 9.19%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Maruti Suzuki India (up 3.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.49%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.66%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.65%), and Eicher Motors (up 1.31%). Conversely, the top losers within the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (down 1.58%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.40%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.01%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.96%), and Tata Steel (down 0.95%). The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 50,860.2, having reached an intraday high of 51,321.95 and a low of 50,485.05. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized as follows:
- In the last 1 Week: -0.24%
- In the last 1 Month: -2.04%
- In the last 3 Months: -3.54%
- In the last 6 Months: -2.91%
- In the last 1 Year: 5.83%
Here is the list of stocks that were top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 1, 2025:
Sensex:
Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 3.26%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.45%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.69%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.64%), Tata Motors (up 1.15%)
Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 0.98%), Wipro (down 0.56%), HCL Technologies (down 0.27%), State Bank of India (down 0.21%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.17%)
Nifty:
Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 3.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.49%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.66%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.65%), Eicher Motors (up 1.31%)
Top Losers: Hindalco Industries (down 1.58%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.40%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.01%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.96%), Tata Steel (down 0.95%)
Nifty MidCap 50:
Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Muthoot Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Voltas, KPIT Technologies
Top Losers: Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty, Oracle Financial Services Software, Sundaram Finance, Cummins India
Nifty Small Cap 100:
Top Gainers: Blue Star, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Karur Vysya Bank, Amber Enterprises India, Nippon Life
Top Losers: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Canfin Homes, Piramal Pharma, NLC India, Honasa Consumer
BSE:
Top Gainers: Century Plyboards (I) (up 8.15%), Hitachi Energy India (up 7.03%), Jindal Worldwide (up 6.63%), Equinox India Developments (up 6.60%), SJVN (up 6.23%)
Top Losers: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 5.06%), CRISIL (down 4.10%), Canfin Homes (down 3.85%), NLC India (down 3.70%), Thermax (down 3.06%)
NSE:
Top Gainers: Maharashtra Seamless (up 8.46%), Clean Science & Technology (up 8.43%), Century Plyboards (I) (up 8.02%), Hitachi Energy India (up 7.05%), ADANI WILMAR (up 6.70%)
Top Losers: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 5.18%), Canfin Homes (down 3.81%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 3.68%), CRISIL (down 3.67%), Jindal Saw (down 3.41%).
