Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 January, 2025: Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 January, 2025: Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 368.4 points, or 0.47, to settle at 78139.01, while the Nifty gained 98.1 points, or 0.41, to close at 23644.8.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index closed at 23,644.8, reflecting an increase of 0.41%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 23,822.8 and a low of 23,562.8. The Sensex fluctuated within a range of 78,756.49 and 77,898.3, ultimately closing 0.47% higher at 78,139.01, which is 368.4 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.49%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also exceeded the performance of the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,769.2, up by 190.6 points, representing an increase of 1.02%.

The performance of the Nifty 50 over various timeframes is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.04%

- In the last 1 Month: -2.21%

- In the last 3 Months: -7.97%

- In the last 6 Months: -1.67%

- In the last 1 Year: 9.19%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Maruti Suzuki India (up 3.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.49%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.66%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.65%), and Eicher Motors (up 1.31%). Conversely, the top losers within the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (down 1.58%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.40%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.01%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.96%), and Tata Steel (down 0.95%). The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 50,860.2, having reached an intraday high of 51,321.95 and a low of 50,485.05. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.24%

- In the last 1 Month: -2.04%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.54%

- In the last 6 Months: -2.91%

- In the last 1 Year: 5.83%

Here is the list of stocks that were top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 1, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 3.26%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.45%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.69%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.64%), Tata Motors (up 1.15%)

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 0.98%), Wipro (down 0.56%), HCL Technologies (down 0.27%), State Bank of India (down 0.21%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.17%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 3.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.49%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.66%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.65%), Eicher Motors (up 1.31%)

Top Losers: Hindalco Industries (down 1.58%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.40%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.01%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.96%), Tata Steel (down 0.95%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Muthoot Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Voltas, KPIT Technologies

Top Losers: Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty, Oracle Financial Services Software, Sundaram Finance, Cummins India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Blue Star, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Karur Vysya Bank, Amber Enterprises India, Nippon Life

Top Losers: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Canfin Homes, Piramal Pharma, NLC India, Honasa Consumer

BSE:

Top Gainers: Century Plyboards (I) (up 8.15%), Hitachi Energy India (up 7.03%), Jindal Worldwide (up 6.63%), Equinox India Developments (up 6.60%), SJVN (up 6.23%)

Top Losers: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 5.06%), CRISIL (down 4.10%), Canfin Homes (down 3.85%), NLC India (down 3.70%), Thermax (down 3.06%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Maharashtra Seamless (up 8.46%), Clean Science & Technology (up 8.43%), Century Plyboards (I) (up 8.02%), Hitachi Energy India (up 7.05%), ADANI WILMAR (up 6.70%)

Top Losers: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 5.18%), Canfin Homes (down 3.81%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 3.68%), CRISIL (down 3.67%), Jindal Saw (down 3.41%).

This report is based on data available up to October 2023.

