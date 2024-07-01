Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 July, 2024: Tech Mahindra, Wipro, NTPC, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 443.46 points, or 0.56, to settle at 79032.73, while the Nifty gained 131.35 points, or 0.55, to close at 24010.6.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24010.6, up by 0.55% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24164.0 and a low of 23992.7. The Sensex traded between 79561.0 and 78971.79, closing 0.56% up at 79032.73, which was 443.46 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.82% up. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18317.7, up by 275.95 points and 1.51% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: 2.59%

- In the last 1 month: 3.79%

- In the last 3 months: 7.5% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 11.06%

- In the last 1 year: 24.97%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Tech Mahindra (up 2.92%), Wipro (up 2.43%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.27%), Grasim Industries (up 2.10%), and Ultratech Cement (up 2.03%). The top losers were NTPC (down 2.27%), State Bank Of India (down 0.82%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 0.82%), Eicher Motors (down 0.80%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.76%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 52342.25, with an intraday high of 52656.15 and a low of 52166.05. The Bank Nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.75%

- In the last 1 month: 3.2% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 months: 10.58%

- In the last 6 months: 9.07%

- In the last 1 year: 16.5% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on July 1, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Tech Mahindra (up 2.94%), Wipro (up 2.40%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.24%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.11%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.75%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: NTPC (down 2.23%), State Bank Of India (down 0.80%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.61%), Indusind Bank (down 0.45%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.38%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Tech Mahindra (up 2.92%), Wipro (up 2.43%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.27%), Grasim Industries (up 2.10%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.03%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: NTPC (down 2.27%), State Bank Of India (down 0.82%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 0.82%), Eicher Motors (down 0.80%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.76%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Persistent Systems, ACC, L&T FINANCE, Dixon Technologies (India), Indus Towers {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Indian Hotels Company, Vodafone Idea, Godrej Properties, Ashok Leyland, IDFC First Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Mahanagar Gas, Castrol India, JBM Auto, Shyam Metalics & Energy, BLS International Services {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Global Health, Titagarh Rail Systems, Triveni Turbines, IDFC, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

In BSE, the top gainers were Mahanagar Gas (up 9.36%), Chalet Hotels (up 8.85%), Home First Finance Company India (up 8.77%), PB Fintech (up 8.69%), and Castrol India (up 8.28%). The top losers were Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 3.67%), India Cements (down 3.48%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.03%), Schaeffler India (down 2.77%), and Torrent Power (down 2.68%).

In NSE, the top gainers were Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 9.88%), Mahanagar Gas (up 9.39%), Home First Finance Company India (up 8.77%), PB Fintech (up 8.58%), and Castrol India (up 8.16%). The top losers were Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 3.75%), India Cements (down 3.60%), Global Health (down 2.89%), Torrent Power (down 2.80%), and Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.76%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

