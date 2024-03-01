Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 March, 2024: Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Dr Reddys Laboratories, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21982.8, up by 1.62% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22353.3 and a low of 22047.75. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 73819.21 and 72591.14, closing 1.72% higher at 72500.3, which was 1245.05 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 1.11% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15976.2, up by 82.75 points and 0.52% higher than before.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.53%

- In the last 1 month: 2.92%

- In the last 3 months: 10.18%

- In the last 6 months: 14.9%

- In the last 1 year: 27.96%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Tata Steel (up 6.46%), JSW Steel (up 4.51%), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.48%), Titan Company (up 3.90%), and Indusind Bank (up 3.51%). On the other hand, the top losers were Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 3.59%), HCL Technologies (down 1.19%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.19%), Infosys (down 1.15%), and Britannia Industries (down 0.76%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 46120.9, with an intraday high of 47342.25 and a low of 46218.0. The Bank Nifty's performance in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.07%

- In the last 1 month: 2.44%

- In the last 3 months: 5.58%

- In the last 6 months: 6.48%

- In the last 1 year: 16.25%

Moving on to the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on March 1, 2024:

- Sensex:

- Top gainers: Tata Steel (up 6.46%), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.39%), Titan Company (up 3.73%), Indusind Bank (up 3.44%), ICICI Bank (up 3.18%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.36%), Infosys (down 1.19%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.11%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.36%)

- Nifty:

- Top gainers: Tata Steel (up 6.46%), JSW Steel (up 4.51%), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.48%), Titan Company (up 3.90%), Indusind Bank (up 3.51%)

- Top losers: Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 3.59%), HCL Technologies (down 1.19%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.19%), Infosys (down 1.15%), Britannia Industries (down 0.76%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Steel Authority Of India, Indus Towers, Vodafone Idea, REC, Page Industries

- Top losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Voltas, Biocon, Abbott India, Coforge

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Data Patterns India, Metropolis Healthcare, IIFL Finance, PNB Housing Finance, Elgi Equipments

- Top losers: Global Health, Amber Enterprises India, KRBL, Suzlon Energy, Jyothy Labs

- BSE:

- Top gainers: Steel Authority Of India (up 9.77%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 9.38%), Jamna Auto Industries (up 8.47%), Oil India (up 7.80%), Metropolis Healthcare (up 6.97%)

- Top losers: Max Healthcare Institute (down 7.38%), Global Health (down 4.82%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (down 4.80%), TV18 Broadcast (down 4.70%), PB Fintech (down 4.43%)

- NSE:

- Top gainers: Steel Authority Of India (up 9.74%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 9.01%), Jamna Auto Industries (up 8.59%), Oil India (up 7.79%), Data Patterns India (up 7.19%)

- Top losers: Max Healthcare Institute (down 7.13%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (down 5.11%), Global Health (down 4.81%), TV18 Broadcast (down 4.37%), PB Fintech (down 4.08%)

