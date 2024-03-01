Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 March, 2024: Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Dr Reddys Laboratories, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 1245.05 points, or 1.72, to settle at 72500.3, while the Nifty gained 355.95 points, or 1.62, to close at 21982.8.

The Nifty closed at 21982.8, up by 1.62% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22353.3 and a low of 22047.75. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 73819.21 and 72591.14, closing 1.72% higher at 72500.3, which was 1245.05 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 1.11% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15976.2, up by 82.75 points and 0.52% higher than before.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.53%

- In the last 1 month: 2.92%

- In the last 3 months: 10.18%

- In the last 6 months: 14.9%

- In the last 1 year: 27.96%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Tata Steel (up 6.46%), JSW Steel (up 4.51%), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.48%), Titan Company (up 3.90%), and Indusind Bank (up 3.51%). On the other hand, the top losers were Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 3.59%), HCL Technologies (down 1.19%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.19%), Infosys (down 1.15%), and Britannia Industries (down 0.76%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 46120.9, with an intraday high of 47342.25 and a low of 46218.0. The Bank Nifty's performance in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.07%

- In the last 1 month: 2.44%

- In the last 3 months: 5.58%

- In the last 6 months: 6.48%

- In the last 1 year: 16.25%

Moving on to the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on March 1, 2024:

- Sensex:

- Top gainers: Tata Steel (up 6.46%), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.39%), Titan Company (up 3.73%), Indusind Bank (up 3.44%), ICICI Bank (up 3.18%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.36%), Infosys (down 1.19%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.11%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.36%)

- Nifty:

- Top gainers: Tata Steel (up 6.46%), JSW Steel (up 4.51%), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.48%), Titan Company (up 3.90%), Indusind Bank (up 3.51%)

- Top losers: Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 3.59%), HCL Technologies (down 1.19%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.19%), Infosys (down 1.15%), Britannia Industries (down 0.76%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Steel Authority Of India, Indus Towers, Vodafone Idea, REC, Page Industries

- Top losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Voltas, Biocon, Abbott India, Coforge

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Data Patterns India, Metropolis Healthcare, IIFL Finance, PNB Housing Finance, Elgi Equipments

- Top losers: Global Health, Amber Enterprises India, KRBL, Suzlon Energy, Jyothy Labs

- BSE:

- Top gainers: Steel Authority Of India (up 9.77%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 9.38%), Jamna Auto Industries (up 8.47%), Oil India (up 7.80%), Metropolis Healthcare (up 6.97%)

- Top losers: Max Healthcare Institute (down 7.38%), Global Health (down 4.82%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (down 4.80%), TV18 Broadcast (down 4.70%), PB Fintech (down 4.43%)

- NSE:

- Top gainers: Steel Authority Of India (up 9.74%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 9.01%), Jamna Auto Industries (up 8.59%), Oil India (up 7.79%), Data Patterns India (up 7.19%)

- Top losers: Max Healthcare Institute (down 7.13%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (down 5.11%), Global Health (down 4.81%), TV18 Broadcast (down 4.37%), PB Fintech (down 4.08%)

- BSE top gainers: [link](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

- NSE top losers: [link](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

