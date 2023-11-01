Top gainers and losers today on 1 November, 2023: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Adani Enterprises, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 283.6 points, or -0.44, to settle at 63874.93, while the Nifty lost 90.45 points, or -0.47, to close at 19079.6.

The Nifty closed at 19079.6, down by 0.47% on [Date]. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19096.05 and a low of 18973.7. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 63896.05 and 63550.46, closing 0.44% down at 63874.93, which was 283.6 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.18% down, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12649.9, down by 9.15 points and 0.07% lower.

Over the past periods, the Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.69%

- In the last 1 month: -2.75%

- In the last 3 months: -3.76%

- In the last 6 months: 4.65%

- In the last 1 year: 4.66%

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.54%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.19%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.70%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.57%), and Reliance Industries (up 0.42%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Enterprises (down 3.37%), Coal India (down 2.42%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.32%), Asian Paints (down 2.04%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.99%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 42845.95, with an intraday high of 42815.15 and a low of 42589.65. Its performance over the past periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.29%

- In the last 1 month: -3.81%

- In the last 3 months: -6.33%

- In the last 6 months: -1.49%

- In the last 1 year: 3.43%

Moving on to the top gainers and losers in specific indices, on [Date], the top gainers in the Sensex were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.67%), Bajaj Finserve (up 0.47%), Reliance Industries (up 0.35%), State Bank Of India (up 0.15%), and Bharti Airtel (up 0.02%). Meanwhile, the top losers in the Sensex were Asian Paints (down 2.04%), Tata Steel (down 1.81%), Nestle India (down 1.64%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.61%), and HCL Technologies (down 1.35%).

In the Nifty index, the top gainers on [Date] were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.54%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.19%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.70%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.57%), and Reliance Industries (up 0.42%). The top losers, on the other hand, were Adani Enterprises (down 3.37%), Coal India (down 2.42%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.32%), Asian Paints (down 2.04%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.99%).

For the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers on [Date] were Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Oberoi Realty, Trent, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. The top losers were Max Financial Services, Petronet LNG, Escorts Kubota, IDFC First Bank, and TVS Motor Co.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers on [Date] were Birlasoft, Granules India, Central Depository Service India, Kalyan Jewellers India, and Cyient. The top losers were DCM Shriram, Vardhaman Textiles, Edelweiss Financial Services, PNB Housing Finance, and Aegis Logistics.

Lastly, in the BSE, the top gainers on [Date] were Blue Star (up 7.98%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.49%), Indus Towers (up 4.76%), SIS (up 4.76%), and Aia Engineering (up 4.74%). The top losers were Jindal Steel & Power (down 7.78%), Natco Pharma (down 7.35%), DCM Shriram (down 6.22%), Star Health & Allied Insurance (down 5.48%), and India Cements (down 4.56%).

In the NSE, the top gainers on [Date] were Vodafone Idea (up 8.02%), Rattanindia Enterprises (up 5.90%), Blue Star (up 5.61%), Birlasoft (up 4.85%), and Indus Towers (up 4.76%). The top losers were Jindal Steel & Power (down 7.69%), Natco Pharma (down 7.35%), DCM Shriram (down 6.43%), Star Health & Allied Insurance (down 5.51%), and India Cements (down 4.52%).

