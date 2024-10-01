Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 October, 2024: Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indusind Bank, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty Index concluded the trading day at 25,810.85, reflecting a decrease of 0.05%. Throughout the day, the Nifty experienced a high of 25,907.6 and a low of 25,739.2. The Sensex also showed a downward trend, closing at 84,299.78, which is 0.04% lower than the previous day, and 33.49 points below its opening price. The trading range for the Sensex was between 84,648.4 and 84,098.94.

In contrast, the Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.41% higher. Small-cap stocks also showed better performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,179.65, an increase of 151.65 points or 0.79%.

The Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- In the last week: -0.58%

- In the last month: 2.02%

- In the last three months: 6.82%

- In the last six months: 14.81%

- In the last year: 32.06%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Tech Mahindra (up 3.06%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.28%), Britannia Industries (up 1.70%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.60%), and Infosys (up 1.53%). On the other hand, the top losers were Indusind Bank (down 2.62%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.90%), Asian Paints (down 1.55%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.53%), and Titan Company (down 1.26%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 52,978.1, achieving an intraday high of 53,235.25 and a low of 52,817.8. The Bank Nifty's performance for the past periods is summarized as follows:

- In the last week: -1.94%

- In the last month: 2.88%

- In the last three months: 0.66%

- In the last six months: 11.23%

- In the last year: 19.19%

The following is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 1, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tech Mahindra (up 2.93%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.22%), Infosys (up 1.50%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.48%), State Bank of India (up 1.19%).

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 2.68%), Asian Paints (down 1.54%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.27%), Tata Motors (down 0.96%), Tata Steel (down 0.86%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Tech Mahindra (up 3.06%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.28%), Britannia Industries (up 1.70%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.60%), Infosys (up 1.53%).

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 2.62%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.90%), Asian Paints (down 1.55%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.53%), Titan Company (down 1.26%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Polycab India, Godrej Properties, Dixon Technologies (India), Aditya Birla Capital, Cummins India.

Top Losers: Jubilant Foodworks, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Indus Towers, Vodafone Idea, Bandhan Bank.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Welspun Living, National Aluminium Company, Five Star Business Finance, Olectra Greentech, Nippon Life.

Top Losers: Intellect Design Arena, RITES, Praj Industries, Titagarh Rail Systems, Housing & Urban Development Corporation.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Caplin Point Laboratories (up 9.63%), Vmart Retail (up 8.55%), BASF India (up 7.15%), PB Fintech (up 7.03%), Welspun Living (up 6.87%).

Top Losers: Westlife Development (down 4.71%), Phoenix Mills (down 4.66%), Sobha (down 3.98%), Muthoot Finance (down 3.70%), Godrej Industries (down 3.69%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Caplin Point Laboratories (up 9.50%), Welspun Living (up 6.93%), PB Fintech (up 6.82%), National Aluminium Company (up 6.63%), One 97 Communications (up 6.25%).