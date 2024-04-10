Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 April, 2024: Coal India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 354.45 points, or 0.47, to settle at 74683.7, while the Nifty gained 111.05 points, or 0.49, to close at 22642.75.
Top gainers in the Nifty index today included Coal India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, and Hindalco Industries. These stocks saw gains of 3.75%, 3.24%, 2.55%, 2.49%, and 2.45% respectively. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Life Insurance Company, Cipla, Divis Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki India, and Shriram Finance, which saw losses of 1.96%, 1.89%, 1.73%, 1.59%, and 0.88% respectively.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started