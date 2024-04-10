Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 April, 2024: Coal India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 354.45 points, or 0.47, to settle at 74683.7, while the Nifty gained 111.05 points, or 0.49, to close at 22642.75.

Top gainers in the Nifty index today included Coal India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, and Hindalco Industries. These stocks saw gains of 3.75%, 3.24%, 2.55%, 2.49%, and 2.45% respectively. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Life Insurance Company, Cipla, Divis Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki India, and Shriram Finance, which saw losses of 1.96%, 1.89%, 1.73%, 1.59%, and 0.88% respectively.

The Sensex closed at 74683.7, up by 0.47% from the opening price. The Nifty closed at 22642.75, up by 0.49%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22775.7 and a low of 22673.7. The Sensex traded between 75105.14 and 74807.55.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing at 1.12% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16451.9, up by 0.73%.

The Bank Nifty ended at 48730.55, with an intraday high of 49057.4 and a low of 48669.25. In the past week, the Bank Nifty has seen a growth of 2.9%. Over the past month, it has grown by 3.55%. In the last three months, it has grown by 3.47%. Over the past six months, it has grown by 10.47%. In the last year, it has grown by 20.01%.

Looking at the overall performance of the Nifty 50, it has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.42%

- In the last 1 month: 1.88%

- In the last 3 months: 5.25%

- In the last 6 months: 15.56%

- In the last 1 year: 29.1%

In the BSE, the top gainers included HEG, Tanla Platforms, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Archean Chemical Industries, and Vedanta. These stocks saw gains of 8.43%, 7.48%, 7.34%, 7.25%, and 6.95% respectively. On the other hand, the top losers in the BSE were Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, Home First Finance Company India, Hitachi Energy India, Natco Pharma, and Cochin Shipyard, which saw losses of 4.99%, 3.63%, 3.44%, 3.43%, and 3.40% respectively.

In the NSE, the top gainers included NMDC Steel, HEG, Tanla Platforms, Archean Chemical Industries, and Vedanta. These stocks saw gains of 8.40%, 8.30%, 7.46%, 7.13%, and 7.04% respectively. On the other hand, the top losers in the NSE were Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, Action Construction Equipment, Allcargo Logistics, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Home First Finance Company India, which saw losses of 5.00%, 4.35%, 4.08%, 4.05%, and 3.91% respectively.

