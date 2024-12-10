Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty index closed at 24619.0, experiencing a decline of 0.04%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 24677.8 and a low of 24510.65. Similarly, the Sensex traded within a range of 81726.34 and 81182.69, ultimately closing at 81508.46, which reflects no percentage change, and is 1.59 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.45%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 19528.6, up by 54.6 points, representing a 0.28% increase. The Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.64%

- In the last 1 month: 1.95%

- In the last 3 months: -1.71%

- In the last 6 months: 5.82%

- In the last 1 year: 17.22%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Shriram Finance (up 2.56%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.61%), Wipro (up 1.43%), HCL Technologies (up 1.38%), and Infosys (up 1.29%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bharti Airtel (down 1.49%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.43%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.32%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.18%), and Adani Enterprises (down 1.15%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 53407.75, with an intraday high of 53624.05 and a low of 53302.65. The Bank Nifty performance is detailed below:

- In the last 1 week: 1.66%

- In the last 1 month: 3.26%

- In the last 3 months: 4.48%

- In the last 6 months: 7.61%

- In the last 1 year: 13.22%

The following lists highlight the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on December 10, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finserv (up 1.59%), HCL Technologies (up 1.31%), Wipro (up 1.23%), Infosys (up 1.22%), State Bank Of India (up 1.14%).

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 1.42%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.90%), Reliance Industries (down 0.79%), Axis Bank (down 0.73%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.67%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Shriram Finance (up 2.56%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.61%), Wipro (up 1.43%), HCL Technologies (up 1.38%), Infosys (up 1.29%).

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 1.49%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.43%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.32%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.18%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.15%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Phoenix Mills, Mphasis, Muthoot Finance, Godrej Properties, PB Fintech.

Top Losers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Supreme Industries, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, Yes Bank.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Nippon Life, JBM Auto, Intellect Design Arena, ITI, Olectra Greentech.

Top Losers: CEAT, Honasa Consumer, Global Health, HFCL, Cochin Shipyard.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Nippon Life (up 9.71%), Varroc Engineering (up 9.40%), La Opala Rg (up 8.63%), Intellect Design Arena (up 7.51%), CSB Bank (up 6.81%).

Top Losers: CEAT (down 5.38%), VIP Industries (down 4.82%), Shoppers Stop (down 4.65%), Uflex (down 4.27%), Just Dial (down 4.19%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Nippon Life (up 9.71%), Varroc Engineering (up 9.44%), Triveni Engineering & Indus (up 8.67%), Clean Science & Technology (up 8.48%), JBM Auto (up 7.57%).

Top Losers: CEAT (down 5.62%), CE Info Systems (down 4.84%), VIP Industries (down 4.75%), Just Dial (down 4.59%), Route Mobile (down 4.16%).