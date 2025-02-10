Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 February, 2025: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Trent, Power Grid Corporation Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 548.39 points, or -0.7, to settle at 77860.19, while the Nifty lost 178.35 points, or -0.76, to close at 23559.95.

Published10 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,559.95, representing a decline of 0.76%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,568.6 and a low of 23,316.3. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 77,849.58 and 77,106.89, ultimately closing 0.7% lower at 77,860.19, which is 548.39 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index notably underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 2.26%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also lagged behind, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 17,006.85, down by 358.15 points, reflecting a decrease of 2.11%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated varying returns over different time frames:

- In the last 1 week: 2.3%

- In the last 1 month: 0.34%

- In the last 3 months: -2.14%

- In the last 6 months: -1.49%

- In the last 1 year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The day's top gainers in the Nifty index included Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.60%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.97%), Britannia Industries (up 0.80%), Tata Consumer (up 0.62%), and HCL Technologies (up 0.48%). Conversely, the top losers were Trent (down 4.72%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 3.40%), Tata Steel (down 3.09%), Titan Company (down 2.84%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.59%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 50,158.85, with an intraday high of 50,155.65 and a low of 49,703.1.

The performance of the Bank Nifty over the past year is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.39%

- In the last 1 month: 0.84%

- In the last 3 months: -3.57%

- In the last 6 months: 0.5%

- In the last 1 year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 10, 2025:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.20%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.90%), ICICI Bank (up 0.48%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.41%), HCL Technologies (up 0.40%)

**Top Losers:** Power Grid Corporation of India (down 3.45%), Tata Steel (down 3.11%), Titan Company (down 2.83%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.15%), NTPC (down 2.07%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.60%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.97%), Britannia Industries (up 0.80%), Tata Consumer (up 0.62%), HCL Technologies (up 0.48%)

**Top Losers:** Trent (down 4.72%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 3.40%), Tata Steel (down 3.09%), Titan Company (down 2.84%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.59%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** PB Fintech, Cummins India

**Top Losers:** Alkem Laboratories, Max Healthcare Institute, Steel Authority of India, Persistent Systems, CG Power & Industrial Solutions

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Redington India, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Cochin Shipyard, Amber Enterprises India, Castrol India

**Top Losers:** Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Five Star Business Finance, Apar Industries, National Aluminium Company, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** Achyut Healthcare (up 4.60%), Redington India (up 4.38%), Varroc Engineering (up 3.19%), Engineers India (up 3.01%), Anupam Rasayan India (up 2.92%)

**Top Losers:** JM Financial (down 7.23%), Alkem Laboratories (down 6.87%), Sobha (down 6.44%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 6.31%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 6.28%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** Signatureglobal India (up 5.02%), Redington India (up 4.38%), Avanti Feeds (up 3.19%), Engineers India (up 3.12%), Doms Industries (up 2.71%)

**Top Losers:** JM Financial (down 7.37%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (down 6.87%), Alkem Laboratories (down 6.80%), Sobha (down 6.59%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 6.24%).

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the market's performance on February 10, 2025, reflecting the fluctuations and trends in the stock indices.

