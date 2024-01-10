Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 January, 2024: Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Divis Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 21544.85, marking a 0.34% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21641.85 and a low of 21448.65. The Sensex, on the other hand, traded between 71733.84 and 71110.98 and closed at 71386.21, a 0.38% increase from the opening price, with a difference of 271.5 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.13% lower, while the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 15409.7, down by 23.0 points and 0.15% lower.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it has shown the following performance in various time periods: 0.43% in the last 1 week, 2.92% in the last 1 month, 9.75% in the last 3 months, 11.64% in the last 6 months, and 20.63% in the last 1 year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Cipla (up 3.09%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.77%), Reliance Industries (up 2.70%), HCL Technologies (up 2.17%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.44%). On the other hand, the top losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.10%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.06%), NTPC (down 2.00%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.89%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.30%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 47242.65, with an intraday high of 47423.45 and a low of 47010.8. Its performance in different time periods has been as follows: -0.78% in the last 1 week, 0.04% in the last 1 month, 6.7% in the last 3 months, 5.51% in the last 6 months, and 12.66% in the last 1 year.

In summary, the trading session on 10th January 2024 witnessed various top gainers and losers across different indices. The Sensex had top gainers including Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, and Indusind Bank, while the top losers were NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Ultratech Cement, Axis Bank, and Infosys. In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, whereas the top losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Divis Laboratories, NTPC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Power Grid Corporation Of India. The Nifty MidCap 50 and Nifty Small Cap 100 also had their respective top gainers and losers, while the BSE and NSE indices had their own set of top gainers and losers as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

