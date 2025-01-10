Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 January, 2025: Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Shriram Finance, Indusind Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 241.3 points, or -0.31, to settle at 77620.21, while the Nifty lost 95.0 points, or -0.4, to close at 23526.5.

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,526.5, reflecting a decline of 0.4%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a peak of 23,596.6 and a low of 23,344.35. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 77,919.7 and 77,099.55, ultimately closing at 77,620.21, which represents a decrease of 0.31% and is 241.3 points below its opening value.

The midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 1.98%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 finished at 18,118.35, down by 472.8 points, equating to a 2.61% decline.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has exhibited the following performance:

- In the last week: -2.47%

- In the last month: -4.86%

- In the last three months: -6.34%

- In the last six months: -3.75%

- In the last year: +8.3%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Tata Consultancy Services (up 5.62%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.82%), HCL Technologies (up 3.12%), Wipro (up 2.82%), and Infosys (up 2.59%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 5.33%), Indusind Bank (down 4.41%), Adani Enterprises (down 4.18%), NTPC (down 3.78%), and Bharat Electronics (down 3.64%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 49,503.5, with an intraday high of 49,483.15 and a low of 48,631.2. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: -4.61%

- In the last month: -9.22%

- In the last three months: -5.61%

- In the last six months: -6.8%

- In the last year: +2.7%

The following list details the top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 10, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 5.67%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.63%), HCL Technologies (up 3.13%), Wipro (up 2.89%), and Infosys (up 2.55%).

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 4.41%), NTPC (down 3.78%), Ultratech Cement (down 3.57%), State Bank of India (down 2.26%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.25%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 5.62%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.82%), HCL Technologies (up 3.12%), Wipro (up 2.82%), and Infosys (up 2.59%).

Top Losers: Shriram Finance (down 5.33%), Indusind Bank (down 4.41%), Adani Enterprises (down 4.18%), NTPC (down 3.78%), and Bharat Electronics (down 3.64%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Sundaram Finance, Persistent Systems, Mphasis, Phoenix Mills, and Marico.

Top Losers: Oberoi Realty, Max Healthcare Institute, Godrej Properties, KPIT Technologies, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Ramkrishna Forgings, Aarti Industries, Amber Enterprises India, National Aluminium Company, and Birlasoft.

Top Losers: Piramal Pharma, Five Star Business Finance, IRCON International, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, and Praj Industries.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 5.67%), Delta Corp (up 4.90%), LTI Mindtree (up 4.90%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.63%), and HCL Technologies (up 3.13%).

Top Losers: General Insurance Corporation of India (down 7.72%), Tata Elxsi (down 6.84%), Aegis Logis (down 6.48%), REC (down 6.42%), and IFB Industries (down 6.07%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Ramkrishna Forgings (up 5.91%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 5.62%), Anand Rathi Wealth (up 5.34%), LTI Mindtree (up 4.86%), and Tech Mahindra (up 3.82%).