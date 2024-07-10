Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 July, 2024: Asian Paints, SBI Life Insurance Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24433.2, down by 0.45%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24461.05 and a low of 24141.8. The Sensex traded between 80481.36 and 79435.76, closing 0.53% down at 80351.64, which was 426.87 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.5% down, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 18956.75, down by 167.0 points and 0.88% lower than the previous day.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.18%

- In the last 1 month: 4.61%

- In the last 3 months: 6.93%

- In the last 6 months: 12.54%

- In the last 1 year: 25.7%

Top Gainers in the Nifty index today were Asian Paints (up 3.15%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.23%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.87%), Britannia Industries (up 1.53%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.46%). The top losers in the Nifty index today were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 6.61%), Tata Steel (down 2.22%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.94%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.92%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.43%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 52568.8, with an intraday high of 52528.8 and a low of 52075.4. The Bank Nifty performance over different periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.72%

- In the last 1 month: 4.82%

- In the last 3 months: 6.52%

- In the last 6 months: 10.17%

- In the last 1 year: 16.31%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on 10 Jul, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 3.10%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.53%), NTPC (up 1.22%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.82%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.71%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 6.62%), Tata Steel (down 2.21%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.05%), HCL Technologies (down 1.58%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.38%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 3.15%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.23%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.87%), Britannia Industries (up 1.53%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.46%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 6.61%), Tata Steel (down 2.22%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.94%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.92%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.43%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Tube Investments Of India, Max Financial Services, Godrej Properties, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Jubilant Foodworks

Top Losers: Bandhan Bank, Steel Authority Of India, Yes Bank, Escorts Kubota, NMDC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NLC India, Five Star Business Finance, Honasa Consumer, Mahanagar Gas, Welspun Living

Top Losers: Blue Star, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Indian Energy Exchange, Hindustan Copper, KEC International

BSE:

Top Gainers: Pfizer (up 6.61%), Capri Global Capital (up 5.20%), Vardhaman Textiles (up 5.13%), Focus Business Solution (up 4.99%), and India Cements (up 4.92%)

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 9.37%), Achyut Healthcare (down 7.58%), Blue Star (down 7.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 6.62%), and EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 6.02%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Capri Global Capital (up 5.30%), Vardhaman Textiles (up 5.04%), NLC India (up 4.98%), India Cements (up 4.93%), and Five Star Business Finance (up 4.74%)