Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 July, 2024: Asian Paints, SBI Life Insurance Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 July, 2024: Asian Paints, SBI Life Insurance Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 426.87 points, or -0.53, to settle at 80351.64, while the Nifty lost 108.75 points, or -0.45, to close at 24433.2.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24433.2, down by 0.45%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24461.05 and a low of 24141.8. The Sensex traded between 80481.36 and 79435.76, closing 0.53% down at 80351.64, which was 426.87 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.5% down, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 18956.75, down by 167.0 points and 0.88% lower than the previous day.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.18%

- In the last 1 month: 4.61%

- In the last 3 months: 6.93%

- In the last 6 months: 12.54%

- In the last 1 year: 25.7%

Top Gainers in the Nifty index today were Asian Paints (up 3.15%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.23%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.87%), Britannia Industries (up 1.53%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.46%). The top losers in the Nifty index today were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 6.61%), Tata Steel (down 2.22%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.94%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.92%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.43%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 52568.8, with an intraday high of 52528.8 and a low of 52075.4. The Bank Nifty performance over different periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.72%

- In the last 1 month: 4.82%

- In the last 3 months: 6.52%

- In the last 6 months: 10.17%

- In the last 1 year: 16.31%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on 10 Jul, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 3.10%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.53%), NTPC (up 1.22%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.82%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.71%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 6.62%), Tata Steel (down 2.21%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.05%), HCL Technologies (down 1.58%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.38%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 3.15%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.23%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.87%), Britannia Industries (up 1.53%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.46%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 6.61%), Tata Steel (down 2.22%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.94%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.92%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.43%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Tube Investments Of India, Max Financial Services, Godrej Properties, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Jubilant Foodworks

Top Losers: Bandhan Bank, Steel Authority Of India, Yes Bank, Escorts Kubota, NMDC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NLC India, Five Star Business Finance, Honasa Consumer, Mahanagar Gas, Welspun Living

Top Losers: Blue Star, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Indian Energy Exchange, Hindustan Copper, KEC International

BSE:

Top Gainers: Pfizer (up 6.61%), Capri Global Capital (up 5.20%), Vardhaman Textiles (up 5.13%), Focus Business Solution (up 4.99%), and India Cements (up 4.92%)

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 9.37%), Achyut Healthcare (down 7.58%), Blue Star (down 7.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 6.62%), and EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 6.02%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Capri Global Capital (up 5.30%), Vardhaman Textiles (up 5.04%), NLC India (up 4.98%), India Cements (up 4.93%), and Five Star Business Finance (up 4.74%)

Top Losers: Blue Star (down 7.27%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 6.61%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan (down 5.27%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (down 5.09%), and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (down 4.76%).

Source: livemint.com

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.