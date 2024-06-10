Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 June, 2024: Ultratech Cement, Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 203.28 points, or -0.27, to settle at 76693.36, while the Nifty lost 30.95 points, or -0.13, to close at 23290.15.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23290.15, down by 0.13%. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a high of 23411.9 and a low of 23227.15. The Sensex traded between 77079.04 and 76379.73, closing 0.27% down at 76693.36, which was 203.28 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.3% down. On the other hand, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 17215.55, up by 259.6 points or 1.51% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: -0.0%

- In the last 1 month: 5.48%

- In the last 3 months: 4.17% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 10.8%

- In the last 1 year: 25.06%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Ultratech Cement (up 3.47%), Grasim Industries (up 2.81%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.51%), Cipla (up 2.47%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.09%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tech Mahindra (down 2.70%), Infosys (down 2.21%), Wipro (down 1.92%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.75%), and LTI Mindtree (down 1.48%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 49803.2, with an intraday high of 50252.95 and a low of 49622.75. The performance of the Bank Nifty has been as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.27% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 month: 5.06%

- In the last 3 months: 5.27%

- In the last 6 months: 5.3% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 year: 13.37%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 10, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement (up 3.19%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.07%), Nestle India (up 1.74%), Axis Bank (up 1.16%), and NTPC (up 1.07%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.72%), Infosys (down 2.20%), Wipro (down 1.95%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.73%), and Bajaj Finance (down 1.42%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement (up 3.47%), Grasim Industries (up 2.81%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.51%), Cipla (up 2.47%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.09%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.70%), Infosys (down 2.21%), Wipro (down 1.92%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.75%), and LTI Mindtree (down 1.48%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Dalmia Bharat, Yes Bank, Tata Communications, UPL, ACC

Top Losers: Suzlon Energy, Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, Max Healthcare Institute

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Happiest Minds Technologies, Karur Vysya Bank, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Finolex Cables, Intellect Design Arena

Top Losers: IRB Infrastructure Developers, Cyient, Ramkrishna Forgings, Century Textiles & Industries, Nippon Life

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Uflex (up 8.99%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (up 8.80%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 8.75%), The New India Assurance Company (up 8.03%), and Happiest Minds Technologies (up 8.00%)

Top Losers: IRB Infrastructure Developers (down 9.05%), Poonawalla Fincorp (down 8.38%), Suzlon Energy (down 5.00%), Coforge (down 3.89%), and Vedanta (down 3.50%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (up 8.84%), The New India Assurance Company (up 8.41%), KEI Industries (up 8.17%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 8.15%), and Caplin Point Laboratories (up 8.08%)

Top Losers: IRB Infrastructure Developers (down 8.71%), Poonawalla Fincorp (down 8.41%), Suzlon Energy (down 5.01%), Coforge (down 3.88%), and Vedanta (down 3.59%).

Source: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!