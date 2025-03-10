Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers And Losers** for today reveal that the Nifty index closed at 22,552.5, reflecting a decline of 0.41%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 22,676.75 and a low of 22,429.05. The Sensex also demonstrated a downturn, trading within a range of 74,741.25 to 74,022.24, ultimately closing 0.29% lower at 74,332.58, which is 217.41 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 finishing 1.53% lower. Furthermore, small-cap stocks lagged behind as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 15,504.3, marking a decrease of 306.15 points or 1.97%.

The Nifty 50 has registered the following returns:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.04%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.96%), Infosys (up 0.92%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 0.56%), and Nestle India (up 0.44%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 4.17%), Trent (down 4.00%), Indusind Bank (down 3.87%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.53%), and Eicher Motors (down 2.16%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 48,497.5, having reached an intraday high of 48,599.15 and a low of 48,124.65. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on March 10, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.12%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.99%), Infosys (up 1.01%), Nestle India (up 0.66%), and Asian Paints (up 0.45%).

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 3.86%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.10%), Titan Company (down 1.83%), Wipro (down 1.35%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.97%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.04%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.96%), Infosys (up 0.92%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 0.56%), and Nestle India (up 0.44%).

Top Losers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 4.17%), Trent (down 4.00%), Indusind Bank (down 3.87%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.53%), and Eicher Motors (down 2.16%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: PB Fintech, P I Industries, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Indus Towers, and Muthoot Finance.

Top Losers: Dixon Technologies (India), CG Power & Industrial Solutions, KPIT Technologies, Vodafone Idea, and Steel Authority Of India.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Aavas Financiers, Amber Enterprises India, and Aster DM Healthcare.

Top Losers: 360 One Wam, Triveni Turbines, Apar Industries, Titagarh Rail Systems, and Birlasoft.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Achyut Healthcare (up 4.70%), Solar Industries India (up 3.62%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 3.40%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.12%), and Aavas Financiers (up 3.08%).

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines (down 8.31%), 360 One Wam (down 7.70%), Galaxy Surfactants (down 7.49%), JM Financial (down 7.21%), and Apar Industries (down 7.02%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Dr. Lal Pathlabs (up 4.44%), Godrej Industries (up 3.86%), Solar Industries India (up 3.83%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 3.39%), and Sanofi India (up 3.27%).

Top Losers: 360 One Wam (down 7.97%), Triveni Turbines (down 7.77%), JM Financial (down 7.26%), Apar Industries (down 6.80%), and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (down 6.77%).