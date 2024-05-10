Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 May, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 260.3 points, or 0.36, to settle at 72404.17, while the Nifty gained 97.7 points, or 0.44, to close at 21957.5.
The Nifty closed at 21957.5, up by 0.44% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22131.3 and a low of 21950.3. The Sensex traded between 72946.54 and 72366.29, closing 0.36% higher at 72404.17, which was 260.3 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started