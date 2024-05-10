Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 May, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 260.3 points, or 0.36, to settle at 72404.17, while the Nifty gained 97.7 points, or 0.44, to close at 21957.5.

The Nifty closed at 21957.5, up by 0.44% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22131.3 and a low of 21950.3. The Sensex traded between 72946.54 and 72366.29, closing 0.36% higher at 72404.17, which was 260.3 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.12% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 15995.7, up by 111.05 points and 0.69% higher.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50 over different time periods, it has seen a decline of 1.87% in the last 1 week, a decline of 3.07% in the last 1 month, an increase of 2.03% in the last 3 months, an increase of 13.54% in the last 6 months, and an increase of 20.42% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 4.48%), NTPC (up 2.73%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.57%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.36%), and JSW Steel (up 2.28%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.67%), Cipla (down 1.42%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.08%), Infosys (down 1.02%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.92%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47487.9, reaching an intraday high of 47868.7 and a low of 47313.35. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different time periods shows a decline of 3.03% in the last 1 week, a decline of 3.16% in the last 1 month, an increase of 5.7% in the last 3 months, an increase of 8.26% in the last 6 months, and an increase of 9.48% in the last 1 year.

In the trading session on May 10, 2024, the top gainers in the Sensex were NTPC (up 2.80%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.63%), Asian Paints (up 2.28%), ITC (up 1.88%), and Bharti Airtel (up 1.76%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Sensex were Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.62%), Infosys (down 0.95%), Wipro (down 0.79%), HDFC Bank (down 0.74%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.73%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were UPL, Polycab India, Astral, Coforge, and Aditya Birla Capital. The top losers were Godrej Properties, ACC, Indian Hotels Company, L&T FINANCE, and Bharat Forge.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were IIFL Finance, Manappuram Finance, Hindustan Copper, JBM Auto, and Tejas Networks. The top losers were Arham Technologies, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Piramal Pharma, Rox Hi Tech, and Birlasoft.

Moving to the BSE, the top gainers were Jindal Worldwide (up 8.31%), Honeywell Automation India (up 8.23%), UPL (up 7.71%), Endurance Technologies (up 7.40%), and JSW Energy (up 7.36%). The top losers were IRB Infrastructure Developers (down 4.63%), Clara Industries (down 3.56%), Home First Finance Company India (down 3.51%), Birlasoft (down 3.06%), and Sobha (down 2.99%).

Lastly, in the NSE, the top gainers were Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 9.95%), Honeywell Automation India (up 8.25%), Master Components (up 8.10%), Endurance Technologies (up 7.98%), and UPL (up 7.60%). The top losers were Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies (down 6.41%), Viviana Power Tech (down 5.00%), Sungarner Energies (down 4.99%), Arham Technologies (down 4.98%), and Jai Balaji Industries (down 4.87%).

