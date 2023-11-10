Top gainers and losers today on 10 November, 2023: NTPC, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hero Motocorp, Mahindra & Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 19395.3, recording a 0.15% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19451.3 and a low of 19329.45. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between the range of 65014.06 and 64580.95, closing 0.11% higher at 64832.2, which was 72.48 points above the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed as it closed 0.51% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 13303.15, an increase of 62.05 points or 0.47%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.01%

- In the last 1 month: -1.34%

- In the last 3 months: -0.6%

- In the last 6 months: 6.06%

- In the last 1 year: 7.75%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were NTPC (up 2.02%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.66%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.26%), Tataconsumer (up 1.09%), and Ultratech Cement (up 0.97%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (down 2.16%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.80%), HCL Technologies (down 0.95%), Titan Company (down 0.83%), and Hindalco Industries (down 0.65%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 43683.6, reaching an intraday high of 43908.7 and a low of 43504.95. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.14%

- In the last 1 month: -1.23%

- In the last 3 months: -1.64%

- In the last 6 months: 1.11%

- In the last 1 year: 5.31%

On 10 Nov, 2023, the top gainers in the Sensex were NTPC (up 2.12%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.27%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.05%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.83%), and Bajaj Finserve (up 0.75%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.86%), HCL Technologies (down 1.13%), Titan Company (down 0.86%), Indusind Bank (down 0.60%), and Nestle India (down 0.48%).

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were NTPC (up 2.02%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.66%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.26%), Tataconsumer (up 1.09%), and Ultratech Cement (up 0.97%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (down 2.16%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.80%), HCL Technologies (down 0.95%), Titan Company (down 0.83%), and Hindalco Industries (down 0.65%).

For the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Power Finance Corp, NMDC, Aurobindo Pharma, REC, and Escorts Kubota. The top losers were Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Petronet LNG, Lupin, Vodafone Idea, and Persistent Systems.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Central Depository Service India, Dilip Buildcon, and KPIT Technologies. The top losers were GMM Pfaudler, Rail Vikas Nigam, Amber Enterprises India, Firstsource Solutions, and Birla Corporation.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Caplin Point Laboratories (up 9.03%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.17%), IFB Industries (up 7.05%), Engineers India (up 6.46%), and Global Health (up 5.35%). The top losers were Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 5.29%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 5.06%), United Spirits (down 4.78%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 4.77%), and GR Infraprojects (down 4.32%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.37%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 6.63%), Engineers India (up 6.54%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 5.20%), and Fortis Healthcare (up 5.03%). The top losers were Concord Biotech (down 5.46%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 5.29%), United Spirits (down 4.81%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 4.76%), and Piramal Enterprises (down 4.12%).

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.