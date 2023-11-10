Top gainers and losers today on 10 November, 2023: NTPC, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hero Motocorp, Mahindra & Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 72.48 points, or 0.11, to settle at 64832.2, while the Nifty gained 30.05 points, or 0.15, to close at 19395.3.
The Nifty index closed at 19395.3, recording a 0.15% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19451.3 and a low of 19329.45. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between the range of 65014.06 and 64580.95, closing 0.11% higher at 64832.2, which was 72.48 points above the opening price.
