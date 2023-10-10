Top gainers and losers today on 10 October, 2023: Coal India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Indusind Bank, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19512.35, up by 0.91% on October 10, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19717.8 and a low of 19565.45. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 66180.17 and 65662.27, ultimately closing 0.87% higher at 65512.39, which was 566.97 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.34% higher. Additionally, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 12609.0, up by 151.25 points or 1.2% higher.

In terms of historical returns, the Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.82%

- In the last 1 month: -1.54%

- In the last 3 months: 1.72%

- In the last 6 months: 11.71%

- In the last 1 year: 14.2%

The top gainers in the Nifty index on October 10, 2023, were Coal India (up 5.37%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.73%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.57%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.31%), and Adani Enterprises (up 2.28%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank (down 0.56%), Cipla (down 0.38%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.30%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.26%), and Asian Paints (down 0.04%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43886.5 on October 10, 2023, with an intraday high of 44487.25 and a low of 44004.55. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of historical returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.1%

- In the last 1 month: -2.67%

- In the last 3 months: -1.13%

- In the last 6 months: 8.62%

- In the last 1 year: 13.46%

For the trading session on October 10, 2023, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 2.90%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.15%), Tata Motors (up 2.14%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.50%), Axis Bank (up 1.49%)

- Top losers: Indusind Bank (down 0.51%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.22%), Titan Company (down 0.09%), Asian Paints (down 0.05%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Coal India (up 5.37%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.73%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.57%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.31%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.28%)

- Top losers: Indusind Bank (down 0.56%), Cipla (down 0.38%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.30%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.26%), Asian Paints (down 0.04%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Escorts Kubota, Godrej Properties, NMDC, Power Finance Corp, Shriram Finance

- Top losers: Trent, Jubilant Foodworks, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, Abbott India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: City Union Bank, NBCC India, Sobha, Central Bank Of India, IRB Infrastructure Developers

- Top losers: Suzlon Energy, CE Info Systems, Vardhaman Textiles, Lux Industries, Metro Brands

BSE:

- Top gainers: Infibeam Avenues (up 8.90%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 8.59%), City Union Bank (up 7.16%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 7.13%), Vaibhav Global (up 6.86%)

- Top losers: Suzlon Energy (down 4.66%), Triveni Turbines (down 4.16%), CE Info Systems (down 3.08%), Vardhaman Textiles (down 2.35%), Bayer Cropscience (down 2.18%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Infibeam Avenues (up 9.07%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 8.50%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 7.25%), City Union Bank (up 7.16%), NBCC India (up 7.01%)

- Top losers: Suzlon Energy (down 4.70%), Triveni Turbines (down 4.27%), CE Info Systems (down 3.10%), Kennametal India (down 2.76%), Vardhaman Textiles (down 2.54%).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!