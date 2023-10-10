Top gainers and losers today on 10 October, 2023: Coal India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Indusind Bank, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 566.97 points, or 0.87, to settle at 65512.39, while the Nifty gained 177.5 points, or 0.91, to close at 19512.35.

The Nifty closed at 19512.35, up by 0.91% on October 10, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19717.8 and a low of 19565.45. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 66180.17 and 65662.27, ultimately closing 0.87% higher at 65512.39, which was 566.97 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.34% higher. Additionally, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 12609.0, up by 151.25 points or 1.2% higher.

In terms of historical returns, the Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: 0.82%

- In the last 1 month: -1.54%

- In the last 3 months: 1.72% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 11.71%

- In the last 1 year: 14.2%

The top gainers in the Nifty index on October 10, 2023, were Coal India (up 5.37%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.73%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.57%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.31%), and Adani Enterprises (up 2.28%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank (down 0.56%), Cipla (down 0.38%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.30%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.26%), and Asian Paints (down 0.04%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 43886.5 on October 10, 2023, with an intraday high of 44487.25 and a low of 44004.55. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of historical returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.1%

- In the last 1 month: -2.67% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 months: -1.13%

- In the last 6 months: 8.62%

- In the last 1 year: 13.46% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the trading session on October 10, 2023, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 2.90%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.15%), Tata Motors (up 2.14%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.50%), Axis Bank (up 1.49%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Indusind Bank (down 0.51%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.22%), Titan Company (down 0.09%), Asian Paints (down 0.05%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Coal India (up 5.37%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.73%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.57%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.31%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.28%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Indusind Bank (down 0.56%), Cipla (down 0.38%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.30%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.26%), Asian Paints (down 0.04%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Escorts Kubota, Godrej Properties, NMDC, Power Finance Corp, Shriram Finance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Trent, Jubilant Foodworks, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, Abbott India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: City Union Bank, NBCC India, Sobha, Central Bank Of India, IRB Infrastructure Developers {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Suzlon Energy, CE Info Systems, Vardhaman Textiles, Lux Industries, Metro Brands

BSE:

- Top gainers: Infibeam Avenues (up 8.90%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 8.59%), City Union Bank (up 7.16%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 7.13%), Vaibhav Global (up 6.86%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Suzlon Energy (down 4.66%), Triveni Turbines (down 4.16%), CE Info Systems (down 3.08%), Vardhaman Textiles (down 2.35%), Bayer Cropscience (down 2.18%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Infibeam Avenues (up 9.07%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 8.50%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 7.25%), City Union Bank (up 7.16%), NBCC India (up 7.01%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Suzlon Energy (down 4.70%), Triveni Turbines (down 4.27%), CE Info Systems (down 3.10%), Kennametal India (down 2.76%), Vardhaman Textiles (down 2.54%).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!