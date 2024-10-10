Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 October, 2024: Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Cipla, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 144.31 points, or 0.18, to settle at 81467.1, while the Nifty gained 16.5 points, or 0.07, to close at 24981.95.

Published10 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial markets exhibited a mixed performance today, with the Nifty closing at 24,981.95, reflecting a modest increase of 0.07%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty index reached a peak of 25,134.05 and a low of 24,979.40. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 82,002.84 to 81,538.94, ultimately closing 0.18% higher at 81,467.10, representing a gain of 144.31 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 concluded the day down by 0.4%. Conversely, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 finishing at 18,864.6, which is an increase of 35.4 points or 0.19%.

In terms of performance, the Nifty 50 has reported the following returns:

- Over the past week: -0.98%

- Over the past month: -0.15%

- Over the past three months: 2.79%

- Over the past six months: 9.89%

- Over the past year: 26.99%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 4.18%), HDFC Bank (up 1.79%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.59%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.44%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.39%). Conversely, the top losers were Cipla (down 3.67%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.36%), Trent (down 2.34%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.23%), and Hero MotoCorp (down 1.77%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,007.0, with an intraday high of 51,659.45 and a low of 51,047.0. The Bank Nifty's performance over the past periods is as follows:

- Over the past week: -0.6%

- Over the past month: 0.51%

- Over the past three months: -1.25%

- Over the past six months: 5.2%

- Over the past year: 16.18%

The following is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 10, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 4.16%), HDFC Bank (up 1.75%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.43%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.39%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.34%).

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.32%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.27%), Infosys (down 1.78%), Titan Company (down 1.33%), and Wipro (down 1.23%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 4.18%), HDFC Bank (up 1.79%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.59%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.44%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.39%).

Top Losers: Cipla (down 3.67%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.36%), Trent (down 2.34%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.23%), and Hero MotoCorp (down 1.77%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Oberoi Realty, APL Apollo Tubes, Indian Hotels Company, Ashok Leyland.

Top Losers: Lupin, Phoenix Mills, Aurobindo Pharma, Supreme Industries, Alkem Laboratories.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Apar Industries, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Tata Investment Corporation, Ramkrishna Forgings, Data Patterns India.

Top Losers: RITES, CreditAccess Grameen, Piramal Pharma, Natco Pharma, IRB Infrastructure Developers.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Hitachi Energy India (up 9.66%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.44%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (up 6.78%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (up 6.65%), and NESCO (up 6.50%).

Top Losers: Lupin (down 5.54%), Home First Finance Company India (down 4.80%), Eighty Jewell-MT (down 4.76%), Clara Industries (down 4.74%), and Ambuja Cements (down 3.67%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.35%), Elecon Engineering Co (up 7.09%), Usha Martin (up 7.03%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (up 6.81%), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (up 6.76%).

Top Losers: Lupin (down 5.75%), Home First Finance Company India (down 5.17%), Ambuja Cements (down 3.73%), Cipla (down 3.67%), and Concord Biotech (down 3.62%).

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.65
03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
0.65 (0.41%)

Tata Power share price

465.50
03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
4.6 (1%)

Bharat Electronics share price

286.85
03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
4.35 (1.54%)

Tata Motors share price

928.85
03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-10.3 (-1.1%)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

842.05
03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
39.6 (4.93%)

Page Industries share price

44,249.50
03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
346.45 (0.79%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,810.00
03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-0.1 (-0.01%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,620.30
03:52 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-38.4 (-2.32%)
Lupin share price

2,157.60
03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-126.6 (-5.54%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,243.60
03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-62.65 (-4.8%)

Ambuja Cements share price

585.45
03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-22.3 (-3.67%)

Phoenix Mills share price

1,665.80
03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-63 (-3.64%)
Hitachi Energy India share price

15,958.00
03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
1405.45 (9.66%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,431.10
03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
344.95 (8.44%)

Elecon Engineering Co share price

701.60
03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
46.15 (7.04%)

Usha Martin share price

366.25
03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
23.65 (6.9%)
