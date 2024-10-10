Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 October, 2024: Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Cipla, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 October, 2024: Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Cipla, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 144.31 points, or 0.18, to settle at 81467.1, while the Nifty gained 16.5 points, or 0.07, to close at 24981.95.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial markets exhibited a mixed performance today, with the Nifty closing at 24,981.95, reflecting a modest increase of 0.07%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty index reached a peak of 25,134.05 and a low of 24,979.40. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 82,002.84 to 81,538.94, ultimately closing 0.18% higher at 81,467.10, representing a gain of 144.31 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 concluded the day down by 0.4%. Conversely, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 finishing at 18,864.6, which is an increase of 35.4 points or 0.19%.

In terms of performance, the Nifty 50 has reported the following returns:

- Over the past week: -0.98%

- Over the past month: -0.15%

- Over the past three months: 2.79%

- Over the past six months: 9.89%

- Over the past year: 26.99%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 4.18%), HDFC Bank (up 1.79%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.59%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.44%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.39%). Conversely, the top losers were Cipla (down 3.67%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.36%), Trent (down 2.34%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.23%), and Hero MotoCorp (down 1.77%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,007.0, with an intraday high of 51,659.45 and a low of 51,047.0. The Bank Nifty's performance over the past periods is as follows:

- Over the past week: -0.6%

- Over the past month: 0.51%

- Over the past three months: -1.25%

- Over the past six months: 5.2%

- Over the past year: 16.18%

The following is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 10, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 4.16%), HDFC Bank (up 1.75%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.43%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.39%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.34%).

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.32%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.27%), Infosys (down 1.78%), Titan Company (down 1.33%), and Wipro (down 1.23%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 4.18%), HDFC Bank (up 1.79%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.59%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.44%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.39%).

Top Losers: Cipla (down 3.67%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.36%), Trent (down 2.34%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.23%), and Hero MotoCorp (down 1.77%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Oberoi Realty, APL Apollo Tubes, Indian Hotels Company, Ashok Leyland.

Top Losers: Lupin, Phoenix Mills, Aurobindo Pharma, Supreme Industries, Alkem Laboratories.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Apar Industries, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Tata Investment Corporation, Ramkrishna Forgings, Data Patterns India.

Top Losers: RITES, CreditAccess Grameen, Piramal Pharma, Natco Pharma, IRB Infrastructure Developers.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Hitachi Energy India (up 9.66%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.44%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (up 6.78%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (up 6.65%), and NESCO (up 6.50%).

Top Losers: Lupin (down 5.54%), Home First Finance Company India (down 4.80%), Eighty Jewell-MT (down 4.76%), Clara Industries (down 4.74%), and Ambuja Cements (down 3.67%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.35%), Elecon Engineering Co (up 7.09%), Usha Martin (up 7.03%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (up 6.81%), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (up 6.76%).

Top Losers: Lupin (down 5.75%), Home First Finance Company India (down 5.17%), Ambuja Cements (down 3.73%), Cipla (down 3.67%), and Concord Biotech (down 3.62%).

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.