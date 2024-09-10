Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 September, 2024: Divis Laboratories, LTI Mindtree, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 September, 2024: Divis Laboratories, LTI Mindtree, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 361.75 points, or 0.44, to settle at 81559.54, while the Nifty gained 104.7 points, or 0.42, to close at 24936.4.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty closed at 24,936.4, reflecting an increase of 0.42%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 25,130.5 and a low of 24,896.8. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 82,196.55 to 81,445.3, ultimately closing 0.44% higher at 81,559.54, which is 361.75 points above its opening price.

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 1.43%. Additionally, small-cap stocks showed strong performance; the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 19,097.4, marking an increase of 220.0 points or 1.15%.

In terms of performance, the Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.93%

- In the last 1 month: 2.86%

- In the last 3 months: 7.67%

- In the last 6 months: 12.14%

- In the last 1 year: 25.24%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Divis Laboratories (up 4.89%), LTI Mindtree (up 3.20%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.28%), Wipro (up 2.12%), and HCL Technologies (up 1.85%). Conversely, the top losers were HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 4.47%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.54%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.93%), Shriram Finance (down 1.68%), and Bajaj Finance (down 1.44%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,117.8, with an intraday high of 51,366.0 and a low of 50,958.25. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last 1 week: -0.81%

- In the last 1 month: 1.37%

- In the last 3 months: 2.99%

- In the last 6 months: 8.33%

- In the last 1 year: 12.51%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 10, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 2.15%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.10%), Wipro (up 2.09%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.78%), NTPC (up 1.73%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finserv (down 1.81%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.45%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.81%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.68%), Tata Motors (down 0.30%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Divis Laboratories (up 4.89%), LTI Mindtree (up 3.20%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.28%), Wipro (up 2.12%), HCL Technologies (up 1.85%)

Top Losers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 4.47%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.54%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.93%), Shriram Finance (down 1.68%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.44%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Coforge, Indian Hotels Company, Tata Communications, Jubilant Foodworks

Top Losers: Container Corporation Of India, Petronet LNG, ACC, HDFC Asset Management Company, Max Healthcare Institute

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Piramal Pharma, Himadri Speciality Chemical, ITI, Firstsource Solutions, Century Textiles & Industries

Top Losers: PNB Housing Finance, Canfin Homes, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Amber Enterprises India, Central Depository Service India

BSE:

Top Gainers: Aether Industries (up 9.29%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 7.73%), Linde India (up 7.17%), Tata Power (up 6.55%), Glenmark Life Sciences (up 6.39%)

Top Losers: Nanavati Ventures (down 4.99%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 4.43%), Vedanta (down 4.41%), Oil India (down 4.03%), The New India Assurance Company (down 3.72%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Aether Industries (up 8.71%), Allcargo Logistics (up 8.59%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 8.00%), Tata Power (up 6.58%), Glenmark Life Sciences (up 6.57%)

Top Losers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 4.47%), Vedanta (down 4.40%), Oil India (down 3.97%), The New India Assurance Company (down 3.72%), Uno Minda (down 3.26%).

