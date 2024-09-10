Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 September, 2024: Divis Laboratories, LTI Mindtree, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 361.75 points, or 0.44, to settle at 81559.54, while the Nifty gained 104.7 points, or 0.42, to close at 24936.4.

**The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty closed at 24,936.4, reflecting an increase of 0.42%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 25,130.5 and a low of 24,896.8. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 82,196.55 to 81,445.3, ultimately closing 0.44% higher at 81,559.54, which is 361.75 points above its opening price.

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 1.43%. Additionally, small-cap stocks showed strong performance; the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 19,097.4, marking an increase of 220.0 points or 1.15%.

In terms of performance, the Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.93%

- In the last 1 month: 2.86%

- In the last 3 months: 7.67%

- In the last 6 months: 12.14%

- In the last 1 year: 25.24%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Divis Laboratories (up 4.89%), LTI Mindtree (up 3.20%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.28%), Wipro (up 2.12%), and HCL Technologies (up 1.85%). Conversely, the top losers were HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 4.47%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.54%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.93%), Shriram Finance (down 1.68%), and Bajaj Finance (down 1.44%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,117.8, with an intraday high of 51,366.0 and a low of 50,958.25. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last 1 week: -0.81%

- In the last 1 month: 1.37%

- In the last 3 months: 2.99%

- In the last 6 months: 8.33%

- In the last 1 year: 12.51%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 10, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 2.15%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.10%), Wipro (up 2.09%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.78%), NTPC (up 1.73%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finserv (down 1.81%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.45%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.81%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.68%), Tata Motors (down 0.30%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Divis Laboratories (up 4.89%), LTI Mindtree (up 3.20%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.28%), Wipro (up 2.12%), HCL Technologies (up 1.85%)

Top Losers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 4.47%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.54%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.93%), Shriram Finance (down 1.68%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.44%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Coforge, Indian Hotels Company, Tata Communications, Jubilant Foodworks

Top Losers: Container Corporation Of India, Petronet LNG, ACC, HDFC Asset Management Company, Max Healthcare Institute

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Piramal Pharma, Himadri Speciality Chemical, ITI, Firstsource Solutions, Century Textiles & Industries

Top Losers: PNB Housing Finance, Canfin Homes, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Amber Enterprises India, Central Depository Service India

BSE:

Top Gainers: Aether Industries (up 9.29%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 7.73%), Linde India (up 7.17%), Tata Power (up 6.55%), Glenmark Life Sciences (up 6.39%)

Top Losers: Nanavati Ventures (down 4.99%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 4.43%), Vedanta (down 4.41%), Oil India (down 4.03%), The New India Assurance Company (down 3.72%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Aether Industries (up 8.71%), Allcargo Logistics (up 8.59%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 8.00%), Tata Power (up 6.58%), Glenmark Life Sciences (up 6.57%)