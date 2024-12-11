Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 December, 2024: Trent, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 December, 2024: Trent, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 16.09 points, or 0.02, to settle at 81510.05, while the Nifty gained 31.75 points, or 0.13, to close at 24610.05.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**:

The Nifty index concluded trading at 24610.05, reflecting an increase of 0.13%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 24691.75 and a low of 24583.85. Meanwhile, the Sensex operated within the range of 81742.37 and 81383.42, ultimately closing at 81510.05, marking a rise of 0.02%, which is 16.09 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index demonstrated superior performance compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.32%. Additionally, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19583.2, reflecting an increase of 74.15 points or 0.38%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.75%

- In the last 1 Month: 2.11%

- In the last 3 Months: -1.08%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.95%

- In the last 1 Year: 17.4%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Trent (up 2.69%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.58%), Britannia Industries (up 2.14%), Shriram Finance (up 1.94%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.39%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index comprised JSW Steel (down 1.26%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.20%), NTPC (down 0.99%), State Bank of India (down 0.68%), and Axis Bank (down 0.55%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 53577.7, having reached an intraday high of 53648.05 and a low of 53302.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty is detailed below:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.3%

- In the last 1 Month: 2.99%

- In the last 3 Months: 4.74%

- In the last 6 Months: 7.49%

- In the last 1 Year: 12.92%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on December 11, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 2.61%), Nestle India (up 1.23%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.20%), Asian Paints (up 1.17%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.04%)

Top Losers: NTPC (down 0.88%), State Bank of India (down 0.70%), Reliance Industries (down 0.53%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.53%), Axis Bank (down 0.52%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Trent (up 2.69%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.58%), Britannia Industries (up 2.14%), Shriram Finance (up 1.94%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.39%)

Top Losers: JSW Steel (down 1.26%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.20%), NTPC (down 0.99%), State Bank of India (down 0.68%), Axis Bank (down 0.55%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Tata Communications, Marico, Cummins India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Petronet LNG

Top Losers: Sundaram Finance, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, APL Apollo Tubes, NMDC, IDFC First Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Swan Energy, Titagarh Rail Systems, IRCON International, Redington India, Raymond

Top Losers: ITI, PNB Housing Finance, Alok Industries, Trident, CEAT

BSE:

Top Gainers: Swan Energy (up 9.16%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 8.23%), VST Industries (up 7.03%), IRCON International (up 5.91%), EIH (up 5.28%)

Top Losers: ITI (down 7.32%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.87%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 3.22%), CCL Products India (down 3.06%), Brigade Enterprises (down 3.01%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Swan Energy (up 9.10%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 8.23%), Titagarh Rail Systems (up 6.62%), IRCON International (up 6.07%), EIH (up 5.19%)

Top Losers: ITI (down 7.35%), Brigade Enterprises (down 3.45%), CCL Products India (down 3.08%), Emami (down 3.05%), Avenue Supermarts (down 2.85%).

