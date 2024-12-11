Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 December, 2024: Trent, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 16.09 points, or 0.02, to settle at 81510.05, while the Nifty gained 31.75 points, or 0.13, to close at 24610.05.

**The Top Gainers and Losers Today**:

The Nifty index concluded trading at 24610.05, reflecting an increase of 0.13%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 24691.75 and a low of 24583.85. Meanwhile, the Sensex operated within the range of 81742.37 and 81383.42, ultimately closing at 81510.05, marking a rise of 0.02%, which is 16.09 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index demonstrated superior performance compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.32%. Additionally, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19583.2, reflecting an increase of 74.15 points or 0.38%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.75%

- In the last 1 Month: 2.11%

- In the last 3 Months: -1.08%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.95%

- In the last 1 Year: 17.4%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Trent (up 2.69%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.58%), Britannia Industries (up 2.14%), Shriram Finance (up 1.94%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.39%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index comprised JSW Steel (down 1.26%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.20%), NTPC (down 0.99%), State Bank of India (down 0.68%), and Axis Bank (down 0.55%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 53577.7, having reached an intraday high of 53648.05 and a low of 53302.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty is detailed below:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.3%

- In the last 1 Month: 2.99%

- In the last 3 Months: 4.74%

- In the last 6 Months: 7.49%

- In the last 1 Year: 12.92%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on December 11, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 2.61%), Nestle India (up 1.23%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.20%), Asian Paints (up 1.17%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.04%)

Top Losers: NTPC (down 0.88%), State Bank of India (down 0.70%), Reliance Industries (down 0.53%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.53%), Axis Bank (down 0.52%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Trent (up 2.69%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.58%), Britannia Industries (up 2.14%), Shriram Finance (up 1.94%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.39%)

Top Losers: JSW Steel (down 1.26%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.20%), NTPC (down 0.99%), State Bank of India (down 0.68%), Axis Bank (down 0.55%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Tata Communications, Marico, Cummins India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Petronet LNG

Top Losers: Sundaram Finance, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, APL Apollo Tubes, NMDC, IDFC First Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Swan Energy, Titagarh Rail Systems, IRCON International, Redington India, Raymond

Top Losers: ITI, PNB Housing Finance, Alok Industries, Trident, CEAT

BSE:

Top Gainers: Swan Energy (up 9.16%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 8.23%), VST Industries (up 7.03%), IRCON International (up 5.91%), EIH (up 5.28%)

Top Losers: ITI (down 7.32%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.87%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 3.22%), CCL Products India (down 3.06%), Brigade Enterprises (down 3.01%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Swan Energy (up 9.10%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 8.23%), Titagarh Rail Systems (up 6.62%), IRCON International (up 6.07%), EIH (up 5.19%)

Top Losers: ITI (down 7.35%), Brigade Enterprises (down 3.45%), CCL Products India (down 3.08%), Emami (down 3.05%), Avenue Supermarts (down 2.85%).