Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial markets experienced a decline today, with the Nifty index closing at 23,381.6, reflecting a decrease of 1.32%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 23,390.05 and a low of 22,986.65. The Sensex also faced a downturn, trading within a range of 77,387.28 and 76,030.59, ultimately closing at 77,311.8, which was 1.32% lower and 1,018.2 points beneath its opening price.

The Midcap index notably underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed down by 2.85%. Similarly, small-cap stocks lagged behind, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluding at 16,648.7, down by 574.35 points or 3.45%.

In terms of performance over various time periods, the Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included Adani Enterprises (up 1.35%), Grasim Industries (up 0.74%), Trent (up 0.61%), and Bharti Airtel (up 0.22%). Conversely, the top losers were Eicher Motors (down 6.80%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 6.57%), Shriram Finance (down 3.97%), Coal India (down 3.10%), and Bharat Electronics (down 3.07%).

Additionally, the Bank Nifty concluded the day at 49,981.0, with an intraday high of 49,906.75 and a low of 49,177.4. The Bank Nifty's performance over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were among the top gainers and losers during the trading session on February 11, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 0.19%)

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 2.91%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.70%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2.68%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.65%), Tata Motors (down 2.60%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Enterprises (up 1.35%), Grasim Industries (up 0.74%), Trent (up 0.61%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.22%).

Top Losers: Eicher Motors (down 6.80%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 6.57%), Shriram Finance (down 3.97%), Coal India (down 3.10%), Bharat Electronics (down 3.07%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: [Data not provided]

Top Losers: PB Fintech, Oberoi Realty, Voltas, Steel Authority of India, HDFC Asset Management Company.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Happiest Minds Technologies, Firstsource Solutions.

Top Losers: Piramal Pharma, Amber Enterprises India, Swan Energy, Nippon Life, Ramkrishna Forgings.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Happiest Minds Technologies (up 7.73%), CRISIL (up 6.12%), Timken India (up 4.62%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 3.27%), Oil India (up 1.67%).

Top Losers: Alivus Life Sciences (down 9.05%), Keystone Realtors (down 8.26%), Uno Minda (down 7.99%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 7.89%), PB Fintech (down 7.46%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Happiest Minds Technologies (up 5.93%), CRISIL (up 4.70%), Timken India (up 4.13%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 4.02%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure (up 2.43%).