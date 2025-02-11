Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 February, 2025: Adani Enterprises, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 1018.2 points, or -1.32, to settle at 77311.8, while the Nifty lost 309.8 points, or -1.32, to close at 23381.6.

Livemint
Published11 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial markets experienced a decline today, with the Nifty index closing at 23,381.6, reflecting a decrease of 1.32%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 23,390.05 and a low of 22,986.65. The Sensex also faced a downturn, trading within a range of 77,387.28 and 76,030.59, ultimately closing at 77,311.8, which was 1.32% lower and 1,018.2 points beneath its opening price.

The Midcap index notably underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed down by 2.85%. Similarly, small-cap stocks lagged behind, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluding at 16,648.7, down by 574.35 points or 3.45%.

Advertisement

In terms of performance over various time periods, the Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included Adani Enterprises (up 1.35%), Grasim Industries (up 0.74%), Trent (up 0.61%), and Bharti Airtel (up 0.22%). Conversely, the top losers were Eicher Motors (down 6.80%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 6.57%), Shriram Finance (down 3.97%), Coal India (down 3.10%), and Bharat Electronics (down 3.07%).

Advertisement

Additionally, the Bank Nifty concluded the day at 49,981.0, with an intraday high of 49,906.75 and a low of 49,177.4. The Bank Nifty's performance over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were among the top gainers and losers during the trading session on February 11, 2025:

Advertisement

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 0.19%)

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 2.91%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.70%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2.68%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.65%), Tata Motors (down 2.60%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Enterprises (up 1.35%), Grasim Industries (up 0.74%), Trent (up 0.61%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.22%).

Top Losers: Eicher Motors (down 6.80%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 6.57%), Shriram Finance (down 3.97%), Coal India (down 3.10%), Bharat Electronics (down 3.07%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: [Data not provided]

Advertisement

Top Losers: PB Fintech, Oberoi Realty, Voltas, Steel Authority of India, HDFC Asset Management Company.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Happiest Minds Technologies, Firstsource Solutions.

Top Losers: Piramal Pharma, Amber Enterprises India, Swan Energy, Nippon Life, Ramkrishna Forgings.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Happiest Minds Technologies (up 7.73%), CRISIL (up 6.12%), Timken India (up 4.62%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 3.27%), Oil India (up 1.67%).

Top Losers: Alivus Life Sciences (down 9.05%), Keystone Realtors (down 8.26%), Uno Minda (down 7.99%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 7.89%), PB Fintech (down 7.46%).

Advertisement

NSE:

Top Gainers: Happiest Minds Technologies (up 5.93%), CRISIL (up 4.70%), Timken India (up 4.13%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 4.02%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure (up 2.43%).

Top Losers: Alivus Life Sciences (down 9.41%), HBL Engineering (down 8.85%), Elecon Engineering Co (down 8.49%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 8.15%), Uno Minda (down 8.07%).

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 11 February, 2025: Adani Enterprises, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here
First Published:11 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget