Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 January, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 63.47 points, or 0.09, to settle at 71657.71, while the Nifty gained 28.5 points, or 0.13, to close at 21618.7.
The Nifty closed at 21,618.7, up by 0.13% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21,726.5 and a low of 21,593.75. The Sensex traded between 71,999.47 and 71,543.19, closing 0.09% higher at 71,657.71, which was 63.47 points above the opening price.
