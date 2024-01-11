 Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 January, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 11 2024 15:59:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.90 0.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 815.85 0.94%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 448.05 -1.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 312.90 -0.14%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,495.00 -1.62%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 January, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here
Back Back

Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 January, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 63.47 points, or 0.09, to settle at 71657.71, while the Nifty gained 28.5 points, or 0.13, to close at 21618.7.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 21,618.7, up by 0.13% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21,726.5 and a low of 21,593.75. The Sensex traded between 71,999.47 and 71,543.19, closing 0.09% higher at 71,657.71, which was 63.47 points above the opening price.

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.27% higher. Small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15,386.7, up by 89.75 points and 0.58% higher.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.06%

- In the last 1 month: 3.09%

- In the last 3 months: 9.26%

- In the last 6 months: 11.35%

- In the last 1 year: 20.96%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (up 4.93%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.47%), Reliance Industries (up 2.63%), Axis Bank (up 1.69%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.65%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Infosys (down 1.69%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.64%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.63%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.60%), and Wipro (down 1.19%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47,360.85, with an intraday high of 47,662.1 and a low of 47,237.0. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.59%

- In the last 1 month: 0.25%

- In the last 3 months: 6.54%

- In the last 6 months: 6.0%

- In the last 1 year: 12.31%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 11, 2024:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Reliance Industries (up 2.58%), Axis Bank (up 1.38%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.29%), Indusind Bank (up 1.17%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.09%)

- Top losers: Infosys (down 1.62%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.56%), Wipro (down 1.28%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.18%), Nestle India (down 0.77%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Hero Motocorp (up 4.93%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.47%), Reliance Industries (up 2.63%), Axis Bank (up 1.69%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.65%)

- Top losers: Infosys (down 1.69%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.64%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.63%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.60%), Wipro (down 1.19%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Gujarat Gas Company, Voltas, Aditya Birla Capital, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IDFC First Bank

- Top losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Polycab India, Petronet LNG, Steel Authority Of India, Aurobindo Pharma

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Avanti Feeds, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, JK Lakshmi Cement, Mahanagar Gas

- Top losers: KEI Industries, Cyient, Century Textiles & Industries, Sapphire Foods India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

BSE:

- Top gainers: Engineers India (up 9.78%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 9.58%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 8.16%), Avanti Feeds (up 7.81%), Solar Industries India (up 6.83%)

- Top losers: Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 5.79%), KEI Industries (down 5.28%), Phoenix Mills (down 4.92%), COCHIN SHIPYARD ORD (down 3.69%), Cyient (down 3.29%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Engineers India (up 9.82%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 9.67%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 8.41%), Avanti Feeds (up 7.94%), Solar Industries India (up 6.85%)

- Top losers: KEI Industries (down 5.31%), Phoenix Mills (down 4.93%), COCHIN SHIPYARD ORD (down 3.74%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.33%), Cyient (down 3.26%).

Source: Livemint.com

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Jan 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App