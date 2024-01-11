Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 January, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21,618.7, up by 0.13% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21,726.5 and a low of 21,593.75. The Sensex traded between 71,999.47 and 71,543.19, closing 0.09% higher at 71,657.71, which was 63.47 points above the opening price.

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.27% higher. Small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15,386.7, up by 89.75 points and 0.58% higher.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.06%

- In the last 1 month: 3.09%

- In the last 3 months: 9.26%

- In the last 6 months: 11.35%

- In the last 1 year: 20.96%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (up 4.93%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.47%), Reliance Industries (up 2.63%), Axis Bank (up 1.69%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.65%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Infosys (down 1.69%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.64%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.63%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.60%), and Wipro (down 1.19%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47,360.85, with an intraday high of 47,662.1 and a low of 47,237.0. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.59%

- In the last 1 month: 0.25%

- In the last 3 months: 6.54%

- In the last 6 months: 6.0%

- In the last 1 year: 12.31%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 11, 2024:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Reliance Industries (up 2.58%), Axis Bank (up 1.38%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.29%), Indusind Bank (up 1.17%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.09%)

- Top losers: Infosys (down 1.62%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.56%), Wipro (down 1.28%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.18%), Nestle India (down 0.77%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Hero Motocorp (up 4.93%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.47%), Reliance Industries (up 2.63%), Axis Bank (up 1.69%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.65%)

- Top losers: Infosys (down 1.69%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.64%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.63%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.60%), Wipro (down 1.19%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Gujarat Gas Company, Voltas, Aditya Birla Capital, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IDFC First Bank

- Top losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Polycab India, Petronet LNG, Steel Authority Of India, Aurobindo Pharma

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Avanti Feeds, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, JK Lakshmi Cement, Mahanagar Gas

- Top losers: KEI Industries, Cyient, Century Textiles & Industries, Sapphire Foods India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

BSE:

- Top gainers: Engineers India (up 9.78%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 9.58%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 8.16%), Avanti Feeds (up 7.81%), Solar Industries India (up 6.83%)

- Top losers: Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 5.79%), KEI Industries (down 5.28%), Phoenix Mills (down 4.92%), COCHIN SHIPYARD ORD (down 3.69%), Cyient (down 3.29%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Engineers India (up 9.82%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 9.67%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 8.41%), Avanti Feeds (up 7.94%), Solar Industries India (up 6.85%)

- Top losers: KEI Industries (down 5.31%), Phoenix Mills (down 4.93%), COCHIN SHIPYARD ORD (down 3.74%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.33%), Cyient (down 3.26%).

Source: Livemint.com

