Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 July, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24324.45, down by 0.03% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24402.65 and a low of 24193.75. The Sensex traded between 80170.09 and 79464.38, closing 0.03% down at 79924.77, which was 27.43 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.12% up. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 18789.75, up by 129.9 points or 0.69% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.11%

- In the last 1 month: 4.57%

- In the last 3 months: 8.03%

- In the last 6 months: 12.39%

- In the last 1 year: 25.15%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.21%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.08%), Coal India (up 1.90%), ITC (up 1.59%), and Tata Motors (up 1.52%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Consumer (down 1.69%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.48%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.24%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.17%), and NTPC (down 1.13%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 52189.3, with an intraday high of 52400.3 and a low of 51749.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.54%

- In the last 1 month: 5.19%

- In the last 3 months: 7.66%

- In the last 6 months: 10.22%

- In the last 1 year: 16.85%

The top gainers and losers in the Sensex today were:

Top Gainers: ITC (up 1.64%), Tata Motors (up 1.52%), Asian Paints (up 0.93%), State Bank Of India (up 0.88%), and Titan Company (up 0.84%).

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 1.48%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.24%), NTPC (down 1.14%), Nestle India (down 1.05%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.95%).

The top gainers and losers in the Nifty today were:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.21%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.08%), Coal India (up 1.90%), ITC (up 1.59%), and Tata Motors (up 1.52%).

Top Losers: Tata Consumer (down 1.69%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.48%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.24%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.17%), and NTPC (down 1.13%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Polycab India, Yes Bank, Indus Towers, and Petronet LNG. The top losers were Tube Investments Of India, L&T Technology Services, Coforge, Escorts Kubota, and Aurobindo Pharma.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Great Eastern Shipping Company, Central Depository Service India, Data Patterns India, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, and Welspun Living. The top losers were Raymond, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and City Union Bank.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Gujarat Pipavav Port (up 7.67%), Oil India (up 7.55%), Achyut Healthcare (up 7.50%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 7.16%), and Great Eastern Shipping Company (up 6.90%). The top losers were Clara Industries (down 8.64%), Shoppers Stop (down 6.35%), Tube Investments Of India (down 6.20%), Teamlease Services (down 4.30%), and Glenmark Life Sciences (down 4.11%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Gujarat Pipavav Port (up 7.87%), Oil India (up 7.44%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 7.21%), Great Eastern Shipping Company (up 6.72%), and Central Depository Service India (up 6.33%). The top losers were Tube Investments Of India (down 6.18%), Raymond (down 36.59%), 360 One Wam (down 3.92%), Glenmark Life Sciences (down 3.85%), and Brigade Enterprises (down 3.54%).

For more information on the top gainers and losers in BSE and NSE, you can visit the following links:

- [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

- [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers)

- [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers)