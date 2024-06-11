Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 June, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Divis Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 33.49 points, or -0.04, to settle at 76490.08, while the Nifty gained 5.65 points, or 0.02, to close at 23259.2.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23259.2, up by 0.02%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23389.45 and a low of 23206.65. The Sensex traded between the range of 76860.53 and 76296.44, closing at 76490.08, which was 0.04% lower than the opening price.
