Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 June, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Divis Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 33.49 points, or -0.04, to settle at 76490.08, while the Nifty gained 5.65 points, or 0.02, to close at 23259.2.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23259.2, up by 0.02%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23389.45 and a low of 23206.65. The Sensex traded between the range of 76860.53 and 76296.44, closing at 76490.08, which was 0.04% lower than the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.83% higher. Small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 17475.15, up by 96.45 points and 0.55% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: 6.31%

- In the last 1 month: 5.25%

- In the last 3 months: 4.18% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 10.8%

- In the last 1 year: 25.07%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today The top gainers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.56%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.55%), Tata Motors (up 1.54%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.40%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.15%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.47%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.34%), Asian Paints (down 1.19%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.10%), and Reliance Industries (down 1.00%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The top gainers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.56%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.55%), Tata Motors (up 1.54%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.40%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.15%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.47%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.34%), Asian Paints (down 1.19%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.10%), and Reliance Industries (down 1.00%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 49780.9, with an intraday high of 49970.3 and a low of 49530.45. The Bank Nifty's performance in the last periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 5.99%

- In the last 1 month: 4.15% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 months: 5.09%

- In the last 6 months: 5.12%

- In the last 1 year: 13.18% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 11 Jun, 2024.

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 1.64%), Tata Motors (up 1.57%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.14%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.93%), and Ultratech Cement (up 0.92%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.44%), Asian Paints (down 1.18%), ITC (down 0.95%), Reliance Industries (down 0.92%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.86%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.56%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.55%), Tata Motors (up 1.54%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.40%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.15%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.47%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.34%), Asian Paints (down 1.19%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.10%), and Reliance Industries (down 1.00%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: GMR Airports Infrastructure, Petronet LNG, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Container Corporation Of India, and Gujarat Gas Company {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Lupin, Max Healthcare Institute, Yes Bank, P I Industries, and Coforge

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: NBCC India, HFCL, IRCON International, Natco Pharma, and Tejas Networks {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: IRB Infrastructure Developers, Honasa Consumer, Narayana Hrudayalaya, IIFL Finance, and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: NBCC India (up 9.55%), HFCL (up 9.41%), IRCON International (up 8.11%), Jindal Worldwide (up 7.52%), and Home First Finance Company India (up 7.25%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: PNC Infratech (down 8.22%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (down 5.72%), Interglobe Aviation (down 4.26%), Narayana Hrudayalaya (down 3.60%), and Avanti Feeds (down 3.53%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: NBCC India (up 9.53%), HFCL (up 9.35%), Railtel Corporation Of India (up 9.13%), Triveni Engineering & Indus (up 8.55%), and IRCON International (up 8.03%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: PNC Infratech (down 8.19%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (down 5.76%), Honasa Consumer (down 4.88%), Interglobe Aviation (down 4.32%), and Narayana Hrudayalaya (down 3.87%).

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!